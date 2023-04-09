AAs one of the electric pioneers, Renault put the Kangoo ZE on the road back in 2011, back then as a commercial vehicle. The next generation will be available for the first time as an electric passenger car from May. The Kangoo E-Tech Electric, which costs at least 39,300 euros, offers 122 hp, a 45 kWh battery, two sliding doors at the rear and plenty of space. The 4.49 meter long high-roof station wagon (1.84 meters) is aimed at families with space requirements, shuttle services or recreational athletes with bulky equipment.

Five people can be accommodated well, they can take a lot of luggage with them, load the Kangoo with 500 kilograms and attach up to 1500 kilograms. Arithmetically, 633 to 2500 liters disappear behind the huge tailgate, the asymmetrically divided rear seat can be moved lengthways by 14 centimeters. If that’s not enough: At the end of the year, a roughly 40 centimeters longer version with up to seven seats and even more cargo space will be available.

No faster than 132 km/h

However, the passengers in the Kangoo E-Tech Electric should not be in a particular hurry, from 0 to 100 km/h it takes at least 12.6 seconds, and the 1.9-ton electrician does not drive faster than 132 km/h. The 122 hp are enough to swim relaxed in traffic. However, the destinations should not be too far away. The range of 285 kilometers, which is not particularly high, shrank to around 180 kilometers on a first trip in temperatures around freezing.

The Kangoo E-Tech Electric only charges with 11 kW as standard, and charging at the public charging station takes two hours and 40 minutes. With an onboard fast charger, which is designed for 22 kW alternating current and up to 80 kW direct current and is combined with a liquid-cooled battery and an energy-saving heat pump, the tall station wagon already costs 40,800 euros. In the best case, the electric Kangoo can be filled to 80 percent in 37 minutes.

Numerous storage compartments and shelves in the interior, which is functionally but not spartanly furnished with hard-wearing hard plastic, together hold up to 49 liters. Digital instruments are available as an option, and depending on the equipment and ticks set in the options list, up to 14 assistance systems are on board. In addition to the electric version, the visually hardly different petrol and diesel variants remain on offer, prices start at 25,950 euros.