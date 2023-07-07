Home » Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown Gameplay Teaser Revealed during TDU Connect Show
Title: Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown Gameplay Confirmed for TDU Connect Show

Subtitle: Release Date Speculations Still Afloat

Date: July 6, 2023

In a recent announcement, it has been confirmed that the TDU Connect show will feature actual gameplay from the highly anticipated Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown. The statement also clarified that the gameplay imagery showcased during the event will not be limited to screenshots alone.

Rumors surrounding the release date of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown have been swirling around lately, with some speculating that the game has been pushed back until 2024. However, neither publisher Nacon nor developer KT Racing have directly addressed these rumors.

Despite the lack of official confirmation, excitement surrounding the game’s release intensified with the announcement of the TDU Connect event. Set to be a 30-minute show, the event promises to showcase “haunting images and some real surprises.” It should be noted that the announcement explicitly mentioned that the show would only feature gameplay images, tempering expectations of full gameplay footage.

The absence of a release date in the TDU Connect announcement further fuels speculation that Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown might be delayed until 2024. Fans eagerly awaiting the game’s arrival will have to wait for more information, as the show is scheduled for July 12, 2023, at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST. The event can be watched online by following the provided link.

As details around Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown continue to unfold, gamers and enthusiasts alike remain curious about the highly anticipated open-world racing experience. Stay tuned for further updates on the release date and additional gameplay details.

