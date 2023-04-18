Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown Gets Six New Screenshots – Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

HQ

We haven’t heard much about Test Drive Unlimited: The Solar Crown, though it’s scheduled for release in 2023. But that appears to be about to change. In a lengthy Steam post, the developer explained some of the features we can expect when we visit the digital Hong Kong Island – it” faithfully reproduced and in true 1:1 scale”,and also provide “A very varied and intense driving experience”.

It turns out that we have “Over 600 km/370 miles of road “able to pass “Secret Area”to explore, and the game has other cool features, including dynamic weather and day cycles:

“In addition to various terrain types, there is a dynamic weather and time of day system: you can go from sunny rides at dawn to long night drives under stormy skies. Rain can have a major impact on your car’s behavior: you Driving needs to be adjusted to avoid accidental skids and possibly changing tires and gear ratios. While waiting for the sun to come out, don’t forget to turn on the windshield wipers so the top is lowered again! Day and night cycle is also realistic, dawn, day, night and night There are different stages.

We’re assuming we’ll see more from Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown at one of the many planned gaming events in June. Until then, check out the images below. It sure looks like an interesting challenger to Forza Horizon 5, doesn’t it?