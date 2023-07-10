Test: GEEKOM AS 6, great Intel NUC alternative with AMD Ryzen and USB 4!

A while ago we looked at the GEEKOM AS 5, which was the fastest mini PC in the test so far. However, this could change in this test, which we are looking at with the AS 6, the larger or newer model of the AS 5.

The core of the GEEKOM AS 6 is based on the same housing and the same equipment, with one change.

Where the AS 5 relies on AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs, the AS 6 uses Ryzen 6000 CPUs. These offer more speed and even better energy efficiency, great!

But how does it look in practice? How good is the GEEKOM AS 6 here? Let’s find out in the test!

At this point many thanks to GEEKOM for making the AS 6 available for this test!

The GEEKOM AS 6 in the test

The AS 6 is a “medium-sized” mini PC. It measures 130 x 120 x 53 mm, so it has a volume of 0.8L, which is very compact, even if there are still smaller mini PCs.

GEEKOM relies on a barebones housing from ASUS, hence the lettering “Powered by ASUS”.

An absolute highlight of the AS 6 is the port equipment!

2x USB C 4

5x USB A 3.0

1x 2,5Gbit LAN

2x HDMI 2.1

1x DisplayPort 1.4

1x 3,5mm Audio Ausgang

This is port equipment that’s close to perfection! The 2x USB 4 ports and numerous monitor outputs are particularly pleasing! But also 5x USB A, even if only 5Gbit, and the 2.5Gbit LAN port are great!

Perhaps a card reader would have “rounded off” the PC, but apart from that you really couldn’t wish for a better IO with such a PC!

Of course, there is also a power supply input on the PC.

Mit USB 4

A special feature of the AS 6 are the two USB 4 ports, which, like USB 4, typically have 40 Gbit and a PCIe link.

This is how USB 4 is compatible with Thunderbolt! The AS 6 uses the Rembrandt USB 4 Bridge here.

Windows 11 Pro preinstalled

Windows 11 Pro is pre-installed and activated on the GEEKOM AS 6. The Windows 11 Pro installation is clean as far as I can tell!

Apart from the basic drivers and the usual Windows 11 Pro stuff, we don’t have any additional pre-installed applications.

Can the GEEKOM AS 6 be expanded?

Inside the AS 6 you will find 2x M.2 NVME SSD slots, 1x 2.5 SATA SSD/HDD slot, 2x DDR5 SO DIMM RAM slots and a slot for the WLAN card.

For a Mini-PC, the AS 6 is quite expandable! The fact that we can install up to 3 SSDs here is more than nice!

network connections

On paper, the network connections of the AS 6 read extremely well!

2,5GBit LAN Realtek WLAN 6E MediaTek MT7922 (RZ616)

Both the 2.5Gbit LAN chipset and the WLAN chipset are familiar to me from various other devices.

Both are good too! Especially with the Realtek 2.5Gbit LAN chipset I had 0 problems so far! This tends to work better and more reliably for me than the Intel 2.5Gbit chipsets!

The MediaTek WLAN card is also good. The RZ616 is the “AMD” WLAN card. However, I have to say that I prefer the Intel WLAN cards, which usually worked better and had a stronger signal for me.

Performance of AS 6

The following hardware is installed in my AS 6:

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

32 GB RAM (DDR5)

1TB NVME SSD

AMD Radeon 680M

The AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX is AMD’s absolute “notebook” flagship of the 6000 series. This CPU has 8 cores and 16 threads, with up to 4.9 GHz. First of all, this went very well.

The 6000 series notebook CPUs are based on the AMD Zen 3+ architecture. So “bored up” 5000 CPUs with, among other things, PCIe 4.0, DDR 5 and a little more “power”.

Let’s take a quick look at some benchmarks!

This is where it gets interesting! The AS 6 performs very well in the benchmarks, but sometimes worse than the Geekom AS 5?!

So the AS 6 offers better single-core performance, but the AS 5 has more multi-core performance. How can that be? The AS 5 has the “old” Ryzen 9 5900HX.

Power limits is the magic word! Both the AS 5 and the AS 6 (ASUS PN53-G) have a 35W CPU power limit.

However, the AS 5 had a kind of turbo boost, so it could briefly increase to over 50W. The AS 6 did not show this behavior, it has a constant maximum of 35W. The AS 6 was already set to “Performance” mode in the BIOS.

However, this behavior has a big advantage, the AS 6 is significantly quieter than the AS 5 with the same performance, more on that later.

Playing on the AS 6?

Mini PCs are only semi-suitable for gaming. Here we have a graphics card integrated in the CPU, which is correspondingly powerful.

However, the graphics card in the AS 6 is ok! You can expect to be able to play pretty much all of the latest games at Full HD and low to medium with no issues, which is quite remarkable.

Kingston SSD

The AS 6 has an SSD from Kingston, the Kingston NV2 to be precise.

This is a fairly simple NVME SSD, which reads at 3668 MB/s and writes at 2619 MB/s. In practice, however, this is completely sufficient.

Volume of the AS 6

With the AS 5, I had criticized the fan, which was a bit aggressive. This is a good deal better with the AS 6!

The Geekom AS 6 is very quiet to inaudible in normal operation. The AS 6 remains relatively quiet even under full load. This buzzes a bit under full load, but really not annoyingly loud.

The fan also remains quite unobtrusive during brief load peaks.

Nevertheless, this is still not the quietest Mini-PC.

How high is the power consumption of the AS 6?

The power consumption is a highlight in mini PCs. In practice, the AS 6’s power consumption naturally varies greatly depending on what you’re doing.

When idling, this is +- 9W. Under 100% CPU load, this can increase to around 56W.

Considering the high performance, this is not too much, quite the opposite!

Conclusion on the GEEKOM AS 6

If you are looking for a mini PC as a “desktop replacement”, the AS 6 would be my first choice at the moment!

The AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX is a powerful CPU! In the test, the AS 6 with Ryzen 9 6900HX and the AS 5 with Ryzen 9 5900HX +- offered the same multi-core performance (due to the 35W power limit), but the single-core performance of the 6900HX is a bit greater.

Whatever the case, we have the performance of a current high-end notebook here! Accordingly, the AS 6 can be used well for normal everyday applications, but also for photo and video editing.

The power consumption of the AS 6, as is the case with most mini PCs, is very low! This varies between 9W at idle and 56W under full load. So it’s quite possible that your monitor needs more energy than its PC.

Speaking of monitors, you can connect up to 4x 4K monitors to the PC. This also via USB 4, of which we have two ports. Very good for future security.

The built-in WLAN 6E and 2.5Gbit LAN module also contribute to this.

But what speaks against the GEEKOM AS 6? Not much! Only if you are looking for a particularly quiet mini PC, then there could be better models for you! The AS 6 is already quieter than the AS 5, but if you are looking for a mini PC that is inaudible in all situations, then the AS 6 may not be the right one for you.

Apart from that, the GEEKOM AS 6 is a great “desktop replacement” with low energy consumption.

POSITIVE

Outstanding CPU performance

Outstanding port equipment

Decent GPU performance, even for Full HD gaming

USB 4 Ports

2x NVME SSDs + 1x SATA

Very low power consumption

NEGATIVE

Fan audible under load

35W TDP

