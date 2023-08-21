Test: HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2023, beautiful, fast with a bright display, but tight RAM

HUAWEI offers some interesting notebooks. The MateBook X Pro 2023 is certainly one of the most stylish models in the 2023 lineup.

This 14-inch notebook has a very elegant and slim case that doesn’t have to hide behind Apple MacBooks or Dell XPS models, quite the opposite! The performance is also right, in theory. So we have a 13th generation Intel CPU at the heart!

So let’s take a closer look at the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2023 in the test!

At this point, many thanks to Huawei for lending the MateBook X Pro for this test.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2023 in review

Certainly a highlight of the MateBook X Pro is the case and the design. This is one of the highest quality Windows notebooks I’ve ever laid my hands on!

The case is made of magnesium, which has an interesting satin-matt texture. This feels incredibly valuable! I don’t know how robust this surface is, but when it’s new, it’s really convincing.

The notebook is also very solid and robust! Nothing can be twisted or dented.

At 1.26 kg, this is moderately light for a notebook in this class. There are lighter 13/14-inch models, but considering the high-quality workmanship, that’s fine. The same applies to the thickness of 15.6 mm.

This is just as heavy as a Dell XPS 13 Plus and only slightly thicker (15.6 to 15.28 mm), despite the larger display.

The MateBook X Pro 2023 the following connections:

2x Thunderbolt 4 2x USB C 3.1 1x 3.5 mm headphone output

The notebook has 4 x USB-C, 2 each side. Of these, 2 are Thunderbolt 4 ports and 2 are normal USB-C outputs. Unfortunately, normal USB-A outputs would have been hardly or not at all possible given the dimensions.

Accordingly, the notebook is also charged via USB-C. A corresponding 90W power supply is included.

A very bright display!

The display of the MateBook X Pro 2023 surprised me positively! Sure, we are in the high-end class here, where good displays are almost mandatory, but the measured values ​​and the subjective impression are still great!

14,2 Zoll

3120 x 2080 Pixel

3:2 Format

90 Hz

IPS (LTPS)

500cd/m²

1500:1 Kontrast

First, two things are extraordinary here. This would be the 3:2 format on the one hand and the 90Hz on the other.

Some notebooks are now using the 16:10 format. Compared to 16:9, these displays are a bit “higher”, which is an advantage, especially in the productive area. The MateBook X Pro 2023 goes a step further here. This relies on an even higher 3:2 display. It’s great for productivity!

In addition, there is a very high resolution, such as 90 Hz! The 90 Hz is exceptional and makes for noticeably smoother animations and movements. And yes, the difference between 60 Hz and 90 Hz is very noticeable!

What is striking about the display, in addition to the generally high image quality and great sharpness, is the brightness. The display is really bright, which is also confirmed by my readings!

Can be read even in full sun!

This achieves up to 624 cd/m²! This makes the display easy to read even outside in the sunshine!

The contrast of 1270:1 is also very good for an IPS panel!

There are further plus points for the good color representation. This is how the display achieves:

100% sRGB

88% AdobeRGB

97% DCI-P3

This in combination with a very good calibration simply results in a very good display for professional applications such as photo or video editing!

Input devices (keyboard and trackpad)

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2023 has a very nice big trackpad! This has a glass surface and feels great on the finger.

In addition, there is a really flawless tracking and a very valuable click mechanism. The latter always works consistently well, no matter where you press on the trackpad!

You won’t find a much better trackpad in any Windows notebook right now.

The keyboard also makes a good impression! The key deck is very stable and the layout is absolutely appropriate. We don’t have an excessive amount of travel and the keys could be a touch crisper for my taste, but I would still rate the keyboard with a 2+ to a 1-!

The MateBook X Pro 2023 has very good input devices!

speaker

The speakers in the MateBook X Pro 2023 have a very nice, rich and full sound.

While this one isn’t quite on par with a MacBook Pro, it’s better than 90% of all gaming notebooks and +- on par with an XPS 13. So thumbs up for the speakers!

Performance of the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2023

The heart of the MateBook X Pro 2023 is the current Intel Core i7-1360P. This is a 4 + 8 core, but of the “Ultrabook” series.

This also makes sense, since we are looking at a super compact notebook here. You can also find CPUs from this series in the Dell XPS 13 Plus, for example, etc.

Compared to 15-inch notebooks, the i7-1360P relies on lower power consumption, which ensures better battery life and lower temperatures. However, the CPU is also slightly less powerful than 13th Gen Intel CPUs that you’ll find in many physically larger notebooks.

The Intel Core i7-1360P is combined here with 16GB RAM (DDR5) and a 1TB SSD.

Let’s look at a few benchmarks here first.

The first results look very good for a notebook of this class! We can’t quite keep up with the 15/17 inchers in terms of multi-core performance, but the extremely high single-core performance is particularly noticeable in Cinebench.

As is usual with ultrabooks, the MateBook X Pro 2023 does not have a separate graphics card. Instead, we use the graphics card, which is integrated in the processor.

This is sufficient for normal photo and video editing, but it is not suitable for gaming, for example. Likewise, you cannot expect excessive acceleration with AI functions.

volume

Here we can make it short, the MateBook X Pro 2023 is practically inaudible! The notebook’s fans remain completely quiet even under load.

Unfortunately the RAM cannot be upgraded

As with most ultra-slim notebooks, you cannot upgrade the RAM on the MateBook X Pro 2023 either!

Unfortunately, the notebook is only available with 16GB. 16GB is basically sufficient, but anything but generous, especially in the area of ​​photo and video editing.

PCIe 4.0 SSD

The MateBook X Pro 2023 has a 1TB NVME SSD. According to the software, this is called “321JN1024GB”. This is a rather exotic SSD, which is apparently built specifically for Huawei.

With 4845 MB/s reading and 3953 MB/s writing, the performance is more than satisfactory!

battery life

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2023 has a 60Wh battery. In itself this is a decent size!

In practice, we get about 7.5-8.5 hours of battery life with light use/video playback and 6-7 hours with normal office/web use.

These are solid values, if not completely outstanding.

Conclusion

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2023 is a beautiful and very high-quality Windows notebook!

Basically, HUAWEI has done almost everything right here. So first of all the case is outstanding! This is chic, feels great and is still pleasantly massive. The MateBook doesn’t have to hide behind the big competition here, quite the opposite.

The same applies to the display, which is sharp, of impeccable quality and, thanks to the 90 Hz, all animations appear a bit smoother and softer than in almost all competitors in this class. Above all, the display is bright! A brightness of up to 624 cd/m² is outstanding!

The speakers, keyboard and trackpad are also strong.

But what about performance? We have the Intel Core i7-1360P here, which is pretty much the fastest processor you can find in an ultra slim notebook. It can’t quite keep up with the “big” processors that you can find in 15/16/17 inchers in terms of multi-core performance or the graphics card, but it is more than sufficient for photo/video editing.

This is the same processor found in the Dell XPS 13 Plus, for example, so there’s nothing to complain about here. Especially since the MateBook X Pro 2023 also cools it well and, above all, very quietly!

But what speaks against the MateBook X Pro 2023? I think it’s a pity that this is only offered with 16GB RAM. 16GB is usually enough, but it’s a bit tight, especially for photo/video editing, for which the notebook would be ideal thanks to the great display, among other things.

The price of the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2023 is also juicy! This currently costs over €2000 and is priced above the Dell XPS 13 Plus. Is the Dell XPS 13 Plus better than the MateBook X Pro 2023? No! I think the MateBook X Pro 2023 tends to be better than the XPS 13 Plusbut I still think it’s “brave” to set a higher price than Dell.

Nevertheless, the conclusion remains very positive! The MateBook X Pro 2023 is an absolute flagship notebook!

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2023

POSITIVE

Excellent case

Great and bright display, which is also suitable for photo and video editing

High CPU performance

Good keyboard

Very good trackpad

Solid battery life

Good speakers

NEGATIVE

16GB RAM permanently installed

