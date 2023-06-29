Test: Huawei P60 Pro, no Google apps, but the best camera!

The Huawei P60 Pro is one of the best smartphones currently on the market, especially if you value a chic design and a good camera.

However, due to the disputes between the USA and China, Huawei smartphones have unfortunately disappeared from our field of vision, which is of course due to the lack of Google Play Store and Google services.

We want to see in a small test whether it might still be worth buying the Huawei P60 Pro!

At this point, many thanks to Huawei for lending the P60 Pro for this test.

The Huawei P60 Pro in review

As far as the structure is concerned, the P60 Pro is an absolutely classic high-end smartphone. So we have a mixture of glass and metal.

Both the front and the back are completely covered by glass. At 6.67 inches, the display of the P60 Pro is about the same size as the Pixel 7 Pro or S23 Plus.

At 200g, the P60 Pro is even lighter than average for a smartphone in this class. This, in combination with the rather rounded design, makes the smartphone a real pleasure to hold.

The design of the back of my P60 Pro is striking. It has a strongly patterned “mother of pearl” design, which stands out massively from other smartphones. However, the texture of the back is “normal”. The design is not reflected in this.

Also on the back is the very large triple camera with the main camera clearly highlighted.

The power button and volume rocker are in the usual positions on the right edge. The USB C port is found on the bottom, along with the primary speaker.

Software, still no Google Apps

As you’ve probably noticed, Huawei is no longer allowed to pre-install Google apps on its smartphones. This is primarily a political maneuver by the USA to slow down Huawei, which unfortunately also succeeded!

The omission of most Google apps would be tolerable in itself, so we still have Android as the basis here.

What is also missing is the Google Play Store! Instead, we have the Huawei App Gallery as a central point to install new apps.

In principle, the Huawei App Gallery is useful! We have more apps than you might think. For example, here are a few of the big apps that are represented:

Telegram ING Mobile DB Navigator Opera Tinder Outlook GMX AusweisApp2 Lieferando VR banking Tiktok

There are also tons of games etc. The App Store is already very busy!

What is missing, however, are the apps of the “big Americans”. You won’t find WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube etc. here. Apps from Chinese or European providers, on the other hand, are almost completely represented.

It is possible to install WhatsApp, etc., but this is a bit more cumbersome and there is no guarantee that apps that have been installed indirectly will always work 100%.

So you have to know what you’re getting yourself into here. You’re sure to get most, if not all, of it working here somehow. But if you are looking for a smartphone where everything can be installed “just like that” and no apps may be missing or not working, then there are better models for you.

the display

The Huawei P60 Pro has a 6.67 inch 2700 x 1220 pixel OLED display with 120Hz. Not much to say here per se, the display is every bit as good as we can expect from a flagship smartphone!

This one is bright, sharp and has great colors! Huawei has installed a great display here.

speaker

Like most manufacturers, Huawei now uses a dual-speaker system in which the auricle supports the main speaker.

This makes the smartphone sound a lot bigger and fuller than with just a speaker.

Full is also a good term for the sound of the P60 Pro. For a smartphone, this has comparatively much “depth” and volume in the sound.

As a result, music and films sound full and powerful. In a direct comparison, an iPhone might sound a touch better, but that’s complaining on a high level!

Cameras

The cameras are traditionally the most exciting thing about Huawei smartphones. We have three camera sensors on the P60 Pro.

Main camera 48 megapixels f/1.4 to f/4 Wide angle 13 megapixels f/2.2 zoom Camera 48 megapixels f/2.1 3.6x zoom

The main camera of the P60 Pro has an adjustable aperture! This can vary between f/1.4 and f/4. This is something extremely rare, but super handy!

With an open aperture (more background blur) With a closed aperture (less background blur)

The aperture of f/1.4 is great in low light and to achieve a certain exemption. The f4 aperture, on the other hand, is great when you want a little more depth of field, especially when shooting close-ups of text etc.

In Pro mode, you can also adjust the aperture by hand, which really gives you that “Pro” camera feeling.

Let’s look directly at the images of the P60 Pro versus the Google Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro.

Huawei has obviously changed its image style a bit in recent years. In the past, Huawei smartphones that I had my hands on always had a fairly flat color style.

Apparently this has changed somewhat. The Huawei P60 Pro has much brighter colors than the Pixel 7 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro. The P60 Pro is also a bit brighter and more luminous.

This is an absolute matter of taste! So Huawei goes a little more in the direction of the Samsung color style here.

I really like the pictures of the Huawei P60 Pro! I think the slightly richer colors and stronger contrasts are great!

In some cases, however, the dynamic varies greatly. In some pictures, the dynamics of the P60 Pro were outstanding! There it clearly surpassed the iPhone and the Pixel. On other pictures the shadows were again a bit very dark.

The P60 Pro seems to want a little more contrast than its competitors, and it’s always a bit of a tightrope act.

However, I like the picture style and quality of the P60 Pro much better than previous Huawei smartphones!

I can draw a similarly positive conclusion about the zoom levels.

Only with the wide-angle camera am I a bit torn. In terms of color and image style, I like the wide-angle camera best!

However, the images here are sometimes a bit too rich in contrast and as far as the fine details are concerned, the Pixel and iPhone are better.

Nevertheless, the bottom line is that the Huawei P60 Pro is the first smartphone where I like the pictures better than the Pixel 7 Pro! Saying something, I sold the S23 Ultra because I still liked the Pixel 7 Pro’s camera better.

Performance

The Huawei P60 Pro features the Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in combination with 8/12GB RAM and 256/512GB storage.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is a current high-end SoC, which you can also find in smartphones such as the OnePlus 10T, Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Xiaomi 12S Ultra, etc.

Accordingly, the performance of the Huawei P60 Pro is world class! The smartphone runs wonderfully smooth and fluid. Games I tried on my smartphone also ran extremely well! However, the smartphone gets relatively warm.

Nevertheless, there is nothing wrong with the smartphone’s performance. The P60 Pro runs as well as can be expected from a high-end smartphone in 2023.

The 120Hz display also contributes to what feels like excellent performance, because animations appear very soft as a result.

Conclusion

The Huawei P60 Pro is a very special smartphone because of the Google/USA history.

So of course I can’t universally recommend the P60 Pro, no matter how good it is. And yes the Huawei P60 Pro is very good!

For me, the highlight is the camera or cameras. I like the image style and the image quality of the P60 Pro extremely well! Images are bold, strong and bright, but of high quality with good dynamics.

Earlier Huawei smartphones also had very good and high-quality cameras, but sometimes I didn’t like the picture style that much. The P60 Pro, on the other hand, can fully convince me here. I think the camera here is better than the Pixel 7 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro! And I’m not the only one who sees it that way, DXO Mark also placed the P60 Pro’s camera in first place.

The P60 Pro is also a top smartphone apart from the camera. However, it is not necessarily exceptional. We have a high-quality feel, a very good display and high performance.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 does a very good job of powering the P60 Pro. The combination of well-optimized software, the strong SOC and the 120Hz display ensures a great user experience.

The battery life is ok. The P60 Pro uses very little energy in standby and it is average under load.

The bottom line is that we have a flagship smartphone here that can easily keep up with the Pixel 7 Pro, S23 Plus and Co. or even beats them due to the better camera.

In the end you just have to ask yourself, can you live without the Google Play Store? Most probably not, but if you can, get the best camera phone here!

