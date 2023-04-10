The power banks from INIU are among my absolute insider tips, especially when it comes to price/performance.

In this article, however, we are looking at a charger from INIU for the first time. The AI-623 is an affordable dual-port charger with up to 45W of power.

The price at the time of the test was a very humane €25.

Interesting! But how does it look in practice? Can the INIU AI-623 be just as convincing as the manufacturer’s power banks?

The INIU AI-623 in the test

The INIU AI-623 is a fairly classic USB charger. This relies on a power adapter form factor with two USB ports on the front.

The charger measures 48 x 46.5 x 30 mm and weighs 92g. This is ok for a charger of this class.

The case is well built, but admittedly not exceptional. I would say the AI-623 is in the good middle class.

The connections

The INIU AI-623 has a USB A and a USB C port.

USB C – Power Delivery 45W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/2,25A

USB A – Quick Charge 18W – 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

The primary USB C port of the INIU AI-623 is a USB Power Delivery port with up to 45W power. USB Power Delivery is the common charging standard used by Apple, Samsung, Google, etc.

45W is a whopping power, which is not only sufficient for smartphones, but also for tablets like the iPad or smaller notebooks (Dell XPS 13, MacBook Pro 13, etc.).

There is also a USB A port, which even supports up to 18W Quick Charge.

However, if you use both ports at the same time, the USB C port will be throttled down to 30W.

Mit PPS

Fortunately, the INIU AI-623 supports the PPS standard!

3.3-11V bei 4A

This allows, for example, to charge the Samsung S23 Ultra with up to 36W. Without PPS only 14W would be possible.

PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely select a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21/S22/S23 series models need PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here Charging the S23 Ultra. An S23 Ultra can charge with a normal USB PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 45W. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger as a normal USB PD charger.

tension stability

The voltage stability is usually not a problem with USB chargers. Let’s take a look at these anyway.

I was extremely pleasantly surprised here! The voltage stability of the USB C port looks really good. There is nothing more to say here, some premium chargers don’t do that well.

Lade time

Expected loading speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks + Google Pixel +++ Huawei Smartphones + OnePlus Smartphones + Realme Smartphones + Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie) ++ Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) +

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = brisk loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = slow loading speed to be expected

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

Thanks to the power of 45W, the INIU AI-623 is ideal for all Apple iPhones (from the X) as well as the iPads.

In principle, this is also well suited for the smaller MacBooks!

Thanks to the PPS support, the charger is also suitable for the Samsung S series (maximum 36W) as well as for the Google Pixel models.

efficiency

Finally, as usual, let’s talk about the efficiency of the INIU AI-623.

In my test, the INIU AI-623 achieved an efficiency between 85.4% and 91.8%. These are great values! Both the minimum and maximum efficiency are great.

Conclusion

Like the INIU Powerbanks, the INIU AI-623 is a great charger that scores with great value for money.

The USB C port in particular is absolutely perfect! The support of the PPS level is also pleasing, which is quite large at up to 4A. You can charge current Samsung smartphones with up to 36W on the charger, provided they are supported.

You can also charge Apple iPhones and iPads at full speed, great!

In addition, there is a high efficiency of 85.4% to 91.8% and the useful secondary USB A port, which can also charge quite quickly thanks to Quick Charge.

For currently €25, the INIU AI-623 is absolutely recommendable from my point of view.