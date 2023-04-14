INIU is currently one of the most successful “newcomers” in the power bank business on the Amazon platform. In the meantime, INIU has managed to conjure up a very exciting power bank line-up, which is particularly good in terms of price.

The INIU Powerbanks are significantly cheaper than the “known sizes” like Anker. But INIU also manages to radiate a certain “value”. INIU doesn’t look like an absolutely cheap or junk brand. And some INIU models were already convincing in the test at Techtest!

This test is about the current “flagship” from INIU, the INIU BI-B63.

The INIU BI-B63 is a large 25000mAh power bank with a 65W USB C output. This means that this power bank is also suitable for notebooks and other large devices, at least on paper.

Let’s take a look at the INIU BI-B63 25000 mAh power bank with 65W USB PD output! This is also very attractive because of the price of +- 50€!

The INIU BI-B63 25000 mAh power bank with 65W USB PD output in the test

At 150 x 74 x 34 mm, the INIU BI-B63 is a slightly larger power bank, but not huge either. But if you expect that the BI-B63 with its 25000 mAh is only slightly larger than the INIU BI-B5 with its 20000mAh, then you will be surprised.

The INIU BI-B6 is a good deal larger and at 487g also a bit heavier. However, considering the power of up to 65W and the capacity, this is not too much either.

(Compared to INIU BI-B5)

However, INIU manages to continue its well-known design language with the power bank. This consists largely of a slightly rubberized plastic, which feels good, but can also get dirty quickly. However, the INIU BI-B5 has held up better than expected in terms of permanent cosmetic damage.

On the top of the power bank we find a kind of display or embedded piece of high-gloss plastic. Below this, however, there is only a simple LC display that shows you the current charge level in %.

Also integrated is a kind of “smartphone stand” that you can fold out. But this is more of a gimmick than really practical.

The connections

On the front of the INIU BI-B63 we find 2x USB C and 1x USB A.

USB C 1 – USB Power Delivery 65W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3,25A

USB C 2 – USB Power Delivery 30W – 5V/4,5A, 4,5V/5A, 9V/3A, 12V/2,5A

USB A – 22,5W, 5V/4,5A, 4,5V/5A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

The two USB C ports of the power bank support the Power Delivery Standard. USB C 1 offers up to 65W.

USB C 2 offers up to 30W, but according to the manufacturer also offers support for SCP.

SCP is also known as Huawei Super Charge and you can recognize it by the power of 22.5W or the 5V/4.5A or 4.5V/5A power level.

The same standard is also supported by the USB A port together with Quick Charge.

But I have never seen SCP and USB PD combined in one port. Unfortunately, I don’t currently have a Huawei smartphone to test this in practice.

The primary USB C port is also used to charge the power bank. However, the power bank can “only” charge with up to 45W.

The capacity

On the capacity side, INIU promises a whopping 25000mAh. I was able to measure the following in practice:

Wh mAh % of HA 5V/1A 79,955 21609,46 86% 9V/1A 85,893 23214,32 93% 20V/1A 87,691 23700,27 95% 20V/3A 86,195 23295,95 93%

There is absolutely nothing wrong with the real capacity of the INIU BI-B63 25000 mAh power bank! So it offered a real capacity of up to 23700 mAh, which is a great result! This is 95% of the manufacturer’s specification, which is extremely high.

Even in the worst case, we get 21609 mAh, which is the case with very slow discharging. But even this is quite a lot.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the INIU BI-B63 doesn’t have 25,000 mAh battery cells inside, but 26,800 mAh, because the measured values ​​match a 26,800 mAh power bank much better.

In general: The capacity specification for power banks always refers to the capacity of the battery cells inside. However, discharging these is not 100% efficient. There is always a certain loss in the form of heat due to internal processes, voltage conversions, etc. This is especially true when using Quick Charge, USB PD or other fast charging standards. 80-90% is the usual “good” value for usable capacity. Over 90% are very rare and under 80% are uncommon. Also consider that your smartphone does not charge 100% efficiently! If this has a 2000mAh battery, approx. 2600mAh are required for a 100% charge. However, this depends on the model and the type of charging.

Mit PPS

Fortunately, the INIU BI-B63 also supports PPS!

PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows you to freely select a voltage for your smartphone within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21/SS series models need PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here How to charge the SS2 Ultra. An S21 Ultra can charge with a normal USB PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 25W. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger as a normal USB PD charger.

Problems with charging at 5V/2.4A

Unfortunately, I had to observe problems with charging the INIU BI-B63 with 5V/2.4A chargers.

The power bank always tries to charge with 5V/2.6-3A. To do this, it slowly increases the charging current.

The problem is that it doesn’t stop at 5V/2.4A but keeps increasing the charging current. Depending on the charger, however, it then runs into overload shutdown.

As soon as the charger resets, it turns up the charging current again, etc. So we are stuck in a cycle that always ends with the overcurrent shutdown.

There are USB A 5V/2.4A chargers that work with the INIU BI-B63, but there are also some that don’t.

Therefore I cannot recommend charging the INIU BI-B63 with 5V/2.4A chargers! Better use a Quick Charge 3.0 or USB PD charger!

Charging time

The INIU BI-B63 power bank can be charged with up to 45.xW via USB PD (if your charger can deliver 45W or more) or 17.9W via Quick Charge 3.0.

A full charge via USB PD takes about 2:30 hours and via Quick Charge 6:30 hours.

This means that charging via USB PD can be described as quite fast.

charging efficiency

Finally, let’s talk about charging efficiency. This describes the relationship between the energy that the power bank needs to fully charge and the energy that you can use later.

Of course, higher efficiency saves electricity and is also important when charging via solar or similar.

In the best case in the worst case USB PD 84,7% 77,2% Quick Charge 81,4% 74,2%

With a charging efficiency of up to 84.7%, the INIU BI-B63 is even very efficient! This is the best value I’ve seen on a power bank so far.

Around 70% to maybe 80% are normal here.

Video

At this point also a small test video for the INIU BI-B63

By loading the video, you accept YouTube’s privacy policy.

Learn more load video Always unblock YouTube

Conclusion

The INIU BI-B63 25000 mAh power bank with 65W USB PD is absolutely recommendable from my point of view! And not just because of the very good price/performance ratio.

High real capacity up to 23700mAh

65W USB C output

PPS Support (3,3-20V/3A)

Fully charged in just 2:30 hours

High charging efficiency

With 23700 mAh, the NIU BI-B63 has a very high real capacity that is advertised as 25000 mAh. I wouldn’t be surprised if we have 26800 mAh battery cells inside. But this is nothing negative, quite the opposite.

In addition, there is the primary 65W USB C output and the two additional ports. Yes, there is a throttling when using several ports at the same time, but with a maximum of 65W the power bank itself has a more than decent performance. This is even sufficient for notebooks.

Smartphones are also charged very quickly on the power bank. Thanks to the support of PPS, it is not only suitable for iPhones but also for Samsung Galaxy S20/S21/S22 series, as well as Google Pixel, etc.

The power bank is fully charged with an appropriate charger in 2:30 hours and this is also very efficient!

Only the behavior at 5V/2.4A charger is a weakness of the INIU BI-B63. You should only charge this power bank with Quick Charge or USB PD chargers.

Otherwise, the INIU BI-B63 25000 mAh power bank is a great model at a very fair price.