Test: INSTAR IN-9408, a very good surveillance camera without cloud or account requirement!

Most modern surveillance cameras rely on a cloud connection, whether you like it or not. But what if you don’t want your camera footage to be broadcast on the internet?

INSTAR is a very exciting option here. INSTAR is a German manufacturer of surveillance cameras. Although these do not have the most features or the most extreme resolutions, they are technically classified as professional. In addition, these do not rely on cloud compulsion and are compatible with many third-party systems, Synology Surveillance Station, etc.

You can operate it completely “offline” with only local access.

INSTAR’s current flagship is the INSTAR IN-9408 2K+. The IN-9408 relies on a professional design, 2K resolution and, if desired, PoE.

If desired, remote access and Smart Home connection are of course also possible with this camera. Thanks to Onvif support, it can also be integrated into many NVR systems.

However, INSTAR is currently charging €299 for this luxury, which is a steep price! Is this justified? Let’s find out in the test!

Many thanks to INSTAR for making the IN-9408 available for this test.

Test: INSTAR IN-9408

If you are looking for a surveillance camera that is as small and compact as possible, then look elsewhere. The INSTAR IN-9408 2K+ may be a bit smaller than some previous INSTAR models, but it’s still quite a chunk!

The camera measures 14.5 cm in length alone, without the bracket. It also looks very heavy and massive. Again without the bracket, it weighs a whopping 698g.

This is due to the massive metal housing. It almost looks like the camera is protected against thrown stones etc. I haven’t tested this, but let me tell you, this security camera doesn’t look like a toy.

Of course, the scope of delivery includes a suitable wall bracket, which is also quite massive.

A big change compared to previous INSTAR cameras is the wiring harness. In the past, this was firmly connected to INSTAR cameras, which made it tricky to use. With the IN-9408, on the other hand, this can be removed or you connect the LAN cable “internally” to the camera and then lead the cable out of the camera.

The IN-9408 can be opened for this purpose. Inside you will find the LAN port, the DC power supply connector, reset button and also a slot for a microSD memory card.

Since the memory card sits so deep inside (metal housing + 4 screws), there is no need to worry that a thief will simply remove the memory card. The case will hardly be opened with brute force, especially not in a short time and unscrewing it will certainly take a few minutes. So you hardly have to worry here, the memory card is well hidden.

Furnishings

You can set up the INSTAR IN-9408 either via WLAN or LAN. However, the setup via WLAN requires WPS support, which is not available on all WLAN routers.

Therefore, I would recommend connecting the camera via LAN for the initial setup.

Before that, I would recommend going to https://install.instar.de/. There is an excellent step-by-step guide on how to set up the camera.

Had I accessed this guide first it would have saved me a lot of work as well, because plugging in the power cable is a nuisance when you don’t know you can unscrew the whole motherboard and pull it out.

Use this guide and set up the camera first via LAN and then connect it to the WLAN.

No cloud required!

The INSTAR IN-9408 2K+ does not require internet access! This should be integrated into a network, but does not require access to the Internet if you do not want it. You can operate and use the camera completely locally.

However, there is a “2. tiered” cloud connection if you want it.

You can of course access the camera via your smartphone via the internet. There is a P2P feature for this, in which you connect to your camera via the Instar server. This requires no port forwarding or anything like that and is extremely easy to use and, in theory, very secure.

In the meantime, however, Instar also offers a “real” cloud connection, which is required for services such as ALEXA, Google Home, Apple HomeKit or the optional cloud storage of recordings.

WebUI, controller and app

You reach the WebUI by entering the IP address of the camera in your web browser. You can find out using the INSTAR Camera Tool.

There you log in with your previously defined access data. You will then see a very stylish WebUI with the current live view.

In the settings you will find hundreds of options. The INSTAR IN-9408 2K+ offers you a very fine adjustability, which you don’t get with common “home” surveillance cameras.

The presentation was quite successful!

I only have to criticize the evaluation of the recordings. These are simply listed here without a preview and you have to click through them one by one. This is better solved in the smartphone app as well as in the cloud.

Die Smartphone App

Of course, Instar also offers a smartphone app for its cameras. This is quite simple but functional.

I don’t think Instar expects you to use the app as your primary access route. The app is intended more as a support for on the go.

In the app you will find the live stream and the option to evaluate recordings on the microSD card. There are also a few setting options, but nothing out of the ordinary.

TO

The INSTAR IN-9408 2K+ has object recognition. This allows the camera to distinguish between simple movements, people, animals and vehicles.

You can also have the camera search for corresponding objects in certain areas of the image.

The AI ​​is certainly rather “rudimentary”, but it can significantly reduce false alarms.

The storage of recordings

With the INSTAR IN-9408 2K+ you have a few options as to where your recordings should be saved.

microSD memory card

FTP Server

eMail

Instar Cloud

The most obvious option is of course the integrated (and removable) microSD memory card. This is a free and unproblematic storage option. Both alarms and constant recording can be stored on the microSD card.

In addition, alarm recordings can also be sent to an FTP server or via email.

Last but not least we have the Instar Cloud. In the free version, the Instar Cloud allows the connection of ALEXA, Google Home and IFTTT. In the paid version (5€ per month or 130€ per year) you get 10/50GB storage space for your recordings as well as advanced motion detection.

Alarm

You can record constantly with the INSTAR IN-9408 2K+ or only on “alarms”. Alarms can be triggered by various things. People entering certain areas, general movements, animals, etc.

If an alarm is triggered, the following can happen:

Recording on the microSD memory card

Upload to an FTP server

Upload in die Cloud

An email will be sent

An alarm tone is emitted

A series of images is created

You can select everything here or just individual points. For example, if video storage on the microSD card is sufficient for you, then you can only select this.

Connection to other systems

You can easily integrate the INSTAR IN-9408 2K+ into various systems and NVRs.

The IN-9408 2K+ supports the following systems:

Apple HomeKit

Amazon Alexa

Google Home

MQTT

ONVIF

IFTTT

This allows you to integrate the camera into the Synology Surveillance Station, for example.

Image quality, Sony STARVIS sensor

As the name suggests, the INSTAR IN-9408 2K relies on a 2K sensor with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. This is a Sony STARVIS sensor, so it is definitely something of high quality.

The camera has a 90 degree viewing angle. So this is less wide-angle than many of the Smart Home competitors.

This makes the camera ideal for monitoring a gate, passageway or a longer courtyard from a medium distance.

However, the general image sharpness and image quality is not absolutely outstanding and below what I would have expected from a camera of this class.

Especially the IR LEDs are pleasingly strong!

power consumption

Finally, let’s talk about power consumption.

In normal daylight the camera needs around 3W. At night with IR LEDs, consumption increases to around 7.7W.

Conclusion

Are you looking for a surveillance camera from a trustworthy manufacturer that uses as little “Internet” and cloud as possible? Then you’ve come to the right place with the INSTAR IN-9408 2K+!

Although the camera also supports remote access, cloud storage and services such as Alexa etc., this is 100% optional here!

With the INSTAR IN-9408 2K+ you can do everything completely locally and completely disconnect the camera from the Internet without losing any features unnecessarily. Local storage, access via your web browser and AI recognition are still possible.

The camera can also upload its recordings to a normal FTP server, for example, and thus bring them “to safety” without you needing a cloud subscription from the manufacturer. This is also offered, but is completely optional.

The camera can also be integrated into other local systems/NVRs via ONVIF and MQTT.

Super!

This makes the camera particularly suitable for users who place a high value on data protection! This comes at a price though and I mean that literally here. €299 for the INSTAR IN-9408 2K+ is a steep price, but one that can definitely be justified. Privacy comes at a price.

If data protection is not that important to you or you trust manufacturers like Ring, Nest, etc., then you can of course save something. The INSTAR IN-9408 2K+ is aimed more at “extended” users.