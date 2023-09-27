Test: JBL Tour PRO 2, JBL’s best earphones with an exciting charging box!

With the Tour PRO 2, JBL has brought a pair of very spectacular high-end Bluetooth earphones onto the market.

The most unusual thing at first glance is clearly the charging box. This has a display! Yes, there is a small LCD display on the charging box, on which you can not only see various status information, but also adjust settings such as ANC etc.

Of course, there should also be excellent ANC, transparency mode and outstanding sound.

Let’s take a look at how good the JBL Tour PRO 2 really are and whether the display really offers added value!

At this point, many thanks to JBL for loaning us the Tour PRO 2 for this test.

The charging box with display

First, let’s talk about the elephant in the room, the charging box. This is a bit larger at 61 x 59 x 30 mm. The weight is also slightly higher at 85g (including earphones).

But this is certainly largely due to the LCD display, which is mounted on the front.

This is not just a color display, but also a touchscreen!

So you can control/see the following via the display:

See charge level in % Media control Control volume Control ANC modes Set and adjust EQ Control and adjust sound effects Switch voice awareness on/off Switch auto play/pause on/off Search for earphones

This means that the display has a very wide range of functions! So you can essentially control everything for which you would otherwise need an app (which is still available).

There is also a fairly large battery in the charging box. This can fully charge the earphones 3 times.

The charging box makes a very good impression in terms of quality! This appears to be solid and well built. However, I see the risk that the display could scratch quite quickly in practice.

Die JBL Tour PRO 2

The JBL Tour PRO 2 rely on the in-ear form factor, with silicone attachments. These basically use a similar structure to the Apple AirPods. So we have a slightly thicker base, with a small “bridge” that protrudes from it.

Of course, the earphones also have a touch-sensitive surface on the back for control.

I would describe the general design as high-quality and chic.

Comfort

The JBL Tour PRO 2 are relatively large and wide earphones, but in my opinion they are perfectly shaped. If you have very small ears or don’t like big earphones, then these are not the right earphones for you!

However, the earphones themselves are really well shaped and fit perfectly and snugly in my ears.

Therefore, I would rate the wearing comfort as very good despite the larger dimensions!

ANC excellent, transparency mode good

Like all modern true wireless earphones, the JBL Tour PRO 2 also have ANC and a transparency mode.

The ANC, i.e. the active suppression and masking of external noises, works excellently on the JBL Tour PRO 2! This is the strongest ANC I have experienced in true wireless earbuds to date!

Whirring, humming, such as from engines or garden equipment (lawnmowers) are completely hidden. Voices and other noises are greatly reduced! Someone has to stand right in front of you and speak to you loudly so that you can hear this even when the music is quiet.

Conversely, there is also a transparency mode, actually two. The earphones can also let through or even amplify ambient noise, which makes sense if, for example, you are out in public and want to hear when you are being spoken to or waiting for an announcement.

Alternatively, the earphones can try to only let voices through and continue to suppress the rest.

In general, the transparency mode on the JBL Tour PRO 2 is good, but relatively weaker than the ANC. The transparency mode itself works well, but it doesn’t feel as natural as with the Apple AirPods Pro 2, for example.

The latter have a transparency mode in which you don’t even notice that you have earphones in your ears. Unfortunately, this is not the case here, but the ANC on the JBL Tour PRO 2 is better.

Sound highly customizable

You can customize the sound of the JBL Tour PRO 2 to your liking. There is not only an EQ, but also various other options for personalizing the sound.

Below I describe the sound of the earphones in “standard” mode.

Sound of the JBL Tour PRO 2

The JBL Tour PRO 2 sound great! I generally like the sound signature of JBL earphones and Bluetooth speakers, but the JBL Tour PRO 2 take it up a notch.

The earphones generally offer a very powerful and dynamic sound.

But first, let’s talk about the heights. The earphones have very nice and clean highs. These are pleasantly clear and clean, but also not overly sharp. The Tour PRO 2 strikes a nice balance between brilliance and roundness. The highs are not piercingly sharp, but neither are they dull or dull.

The mids, on the other hand, are very unspectacular, but anything but bad. In general, the earphones have a full sound and voices are reproduced well. Subjectively, the earphones do not have a “hole” in the middle, as is often the case with other models.

Certainly the highlight is the bass. The JBL Tour PRO 2 have a powerful bass, which is not exaggerated. The bass is rich and powerful, but not too much. Again, I think JBL struck a very good balance. Most users like a bit more bass, but too much isn’t always a good thing.

This means that the JBL Tour PRO 2 have a little more “power” and “pressure” compared to, for example, the Apple AirPods Pro 2, but they also don’t sound too offensive or intrusive.

Explanation: With a completely straight line, the earphones would reproduce audio signals 1 to 1 without coloring or “distorting” them. However, this is only common with studio/reference headphones. You can roughly divide the diagram into three areas, Left = Lows/Bass, Middle = Mids and Right = Treble. If one part is higher than another part, this frequency range is sonically more emphasized than another. For example, if the frequency curve on the left is very high, this means a bass boost. Although it is not possible to break the sound down to just the frequency curve, it still provides neutral information about the sound.

Conclusion

The JBL Tour PRO 2 are outstanding true wireless earphones! I think one of the most important points is also immediately obvious, the display on the front of the charging box.

Fortunately, the display is not just a gimmick, but really useful with many setting options.

However, the JBL Tour PRO 2 are also excellent earphones away from the display! These are particularly strong in terms of sound!

They inherently offer a dynamic sound, with a powerful bass and good highs. However, these do not fall into extremes. The highs are neither oversharpened nor is the bass exaggerated. Both are good, if not very good, but not over the top.

The sound can also be freely adjusted according to your wishes! Do you want even more bass or even more treble? No problem!

The ANC is also fantastic! This is the best ANC I’ve heard on earbuds so far! This is, for example, better than the AirPods Pro 2. Only the transparency mode can’t quite keep up.

The smaller AirPods Pro 2 are also slightly more comfortable to wear, but the Tour PRO 2 are anything but bad. So the basic fit is great!

In short, the JBL Tour PRO 2 are really great earphones that are absolutely right in the high-end class! I would even say the bottom line is that these are the best earphones in the test so far.

POSITIVE

Excellent sound

Very good adaptability of the sound

Great charging box with a practical display

Excellent ANC

Good fit……

High-quality and chic design

NEGATIVE

….. But earphones are relatively large

Transparency mode good but not great

