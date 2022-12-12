The market originally expected that Apple would release a series of Macs using the new chip M2 before the end of the year, but with the news released after the performance presentation, Apple seems to have postponed the release of the new machines until the first quarter of 2023. However, this does not mean that the new machine has disappeared. In the recent November hardware and software statistics report published by Steam, two unreleased Mac model identifiers were found.

The two new machine model identifiers that appear in the report that Steam collects data through the client software are Mac14,6 and Mac 15,4. It has been rumored that Apple will release a series of Mac upgrades, including the 14-inch and 16-inch M2 MacBook Pro.

Although the utilization rate of the two models in the report is 0.00%, it means that Apple may be testing the compatibility of these two unreleased new machines on the Steam gaming platform.

In fact, the market is no stranger to Mac14,6, because its running score appeared on the Geekbench website as early as the end of November. It is reported that this machine uses a 12-core M2 Max processor with a basic clock speed of 3.54GHz and 96GB of RAM. At that time, the single-core running score was 1,853, while the multi-core running score reached 13,855. A week later, the running points released were 2,027 and 14,888 respectively.