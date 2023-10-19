I love it when power banks have a small LCD display that gives me information about charging speed, etc.

There are now more and more power banks like this, for example the Anker Prime series. When it comes to chargers, models with a display are still very rare!

But we have exactly such a model in front of us here. The Manto 65W USB C charger (CZ-PX-65W-1P1Q3U-I7) not only offers 5 USB charging ports, but also a small display on the front that shows you the corresponding performance values.

This way you can see at a glance how much energy is still going into your device, whether it has finished charging, etc.

Let’s take a closer look at the Manto 65W USB C charger with LCD display in the test!

Test: Manto 65W USB C charger with LCD display

At first glance, the Manto charger is extraordinary. This is initially downright huge for the power of 65W.

The charger measures 105 x 77 x 40 mm. Even considering the 5 ports, that’s not a small amount.

The weight of 220g seems comparatively low for such a large charger. This also causes the charger to feel quite “hollow”. There’s nothing wrong with the case itself, but the Manto doesn’t feel really high quality.

If you knock on the charger, it will also echo a bit.

A large part of the larger dimensions is certainly due to the display. The charger has a large display that extends over the connections. The power values ​​are displayed for each connection accordingly. But more on that later.

The connections

On the front of the charger we find 5x USB ports, 4x USB A and 1x USB C.

1x USB C – 20W USB Power Delivery – 5V/3A, 9V/2,22A, 12V/1,67A

1x USB A – 18W Quick Charge 3.0 – 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

3x USB A – 5V/2,4A

First of all, I’m pleased that we have a nice mix of USB Power Delivery and Quick Charge here. However, the USB C port is not overly powerful at up to 20W.

20W is completely OK for smartphones and smaller tablets, but you won’t set any charging speed records or charge notebooks using the USB C port.

How accurate is the display?

The display of the Manto 65W USB C charger is certainly the highlight of this model.

This shows you two pieces of information per port, the voltage of the port and the current that goes through the port.

The tension is rather “rough”. This is usually stated about 0.2V too high.

When it comes to current, we can see that something is only displayed from 0.3A onwards, which is a bit of a shame. But from then on the values ​​are correct and we have a maximum deviation of 0.1A.

Mit PPS

Fortunately, the USB C port of the Manto charger supports the PPS standard.

3.3-5.9V at up to 3A 3.3-11V at up to 2A

PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here you can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely choose a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can deliver 6.5V.

Some smartphones such as the models of the Samsung S20/S21/S22/S23 series require PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here Charging the S23 Ultra. An S23 Ultra can charge with a maximum of 14W on a normal USB PD charger and 45W on a PPS charger. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it will simply ignore this function and treat the charger like a normal USB PD charger.

Not quite standard?

USB Power Delivery ports should normally be “cold” according to the standard. What does this mean?

Normal USB A ports are always “hot”, meaning they always have voltage (5V) on their live PINs.

Things are different with USB PD ports. These only have voltage on the respective contacts when you connect a device. Two special pins on the USB C port are used for this.

The Manto 65W USB C charger always has 5V on the USB C port, regardless of whether something is connected or not. My guess is that this is due to the display.

To my knowledge, the Manto does not adhere 100% to the USB PD standard.

Did this lead to problems in practice? No. Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Apple MacBook Pro 13 M1 behaved completely normally.

Nevertheless, I want to mention this point.

Tension stability

Let’s look at the voltage stability of the charger.

The voltage stability, especially with the USB C port, is really nothing to write home about. We do have a pretty significant drop in voltage.

However, the charger remains clearly within the limits, so I don’t want to be too critical of this.

Efficiency

Finally, let’s take a look at efficiency.

That looks good so far! The efficiency fluctuated between 80.5% and 87.4% for me. These are more than acceptable values.

Even when idle, the charger “only” required 0.4xW, which is less than I would have expected for a charger with a backlit display.

Conclusion

In itself, the Manto 65W USB C charger doesn’t do much wrong. The charger delivers the advertised power and the display shows sufficient appropriate values.

In addition, there is good efficiency as well as PPS.

However, there are weaknesses in the details. The voltage stability is rather mediocre, the workmanship and feel are average at best and, above all, we only have a 20W USB C port.

We have a lot of USB A ports, but somehow the charger seems very boring and unspectacular to me, despite the display.

The charger doesn’t do anything wrong, but technically, apart from perhaps the display, it’s really nothing special.

