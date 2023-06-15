Test: PLUG IN FESTIVALS IceCube 40L, very good compressor cool box with optional app control UPDATE

Especially in a hot summer there is nothing better than a cool drink. However, cool drinks are not always easy to obtain, especially when traveling or camping.

There are cool boxes for such purposes. There are hundreds of portable cool boxes on the market, in a wide variety of qualities. The simplest models are available for just under €100. However, these rely on a Peltier element for cooling, which is okay in itself, but less efficient than cooling with a compressor.

But especially if you either want to achieve very low temperatures or have limited energy, for example because you use a power station for power supply, this is suboptimal.

This is where the PLUG IN FESTIVALS IceCube 40L comes into play. This is a 40L portable cool box with compressor and app control! In theory, this makes the cool box ideal for use with a power station.

Let’s take a closer look at the PLUG IN FESTIVALS IceCube 40L in the test!

At this point many thanks to PLUG IN FESTIVALS for making the IceCube 40L available for this test!

Die PLUG IN FESTIVALS IceCube 40L im Test

The IceCube 40L is a fairly large cool box that is best transported by two people and a vehicle.

You can store dozens of cans or even bottles here and thus either be supplied for several days or have a big party. The cool box measures 658 x 368 x 427 mm and weighs 14 kg.

The structure corresponds to a classic cool box, only larger. You can simply open the lid to get to the contents. The interior is divided into two areas. A large area where you can also store large bottles and a slightly smaller area above the compressor.

Fortunately, the cool box looks very solid and stable! The exterior is largely clad in aluminum. The hinges are also pleasantly solid. Class!

The IceCube 40L is controlled either via a small keypad and LCD display on the right side, or via the smartphone app. But more about this later.

app and controls

You can of course control the cool box in the classic way using the keypad and the small LC display. This is also wonderfully easy to do.

However, PLUG IN FESTIVAL also offers you a suitable app, which you can use to adjust the temperature and the minimum cut-off voltage. The whole thing is nicely done and worked perfectly for me in the test.

cooling capacity

The IceCube 40L is a compressor cool box, so it has a significantly higher performance. So it should be able to reach temperatures of up to -20 degrees! So you can even transport ice with it. And yes, these -20 degrees can be achieved in practice.

I was surprised at the speed at which the cool box cools down. Here are readings from a temperature sensor.

In just 35 minutes, the cool box is cooled down from 23 degrees to 10 degrees. 0 degrees are reached after 60 minutes and -20 degrees after about 120 minutes.

With that I would classify the IceCube 40L as very fast! This is clearly faster than a classic “cheap” cool box.

Here is a nice diagram of how the temperature behaves when cooling down.

power consumption

The power consumption of the IceCube 40L naturally varies greatly depending on the temperature selected and the current status. The cool box does not consume the same amount of energy constantly, but the power consumption fluctuates at intervals (the compressor does not run constantly).

The highest power consumption I could observe was 55W. As a rule, however, this requires significantly less energy!

Here is the power consumption in Wh for cooling down:

In order to reach an internal temperature of 10 degrees, the cooler needs just 12.2Wh, which is extremely little! Only 54.5Wh are needed even for -20 degrees.

The cool box is also very efficient when it comes to maintaining the temperature.

target temperature Power consumption in 24h including cooling down 5 Grad 97.51 Wh -5 Grad 158.53 Wh

In 24 hours at a target temperature of 5 degrees and a room temperature of 23 degrees, the cool box consumed just 97.51Wh. Again, this is very economical, especially compared to the “cheap” models.

In practice, however, the value will probably be a little worse, since you will open the cool box occasionally.

Update: A new quieter version

I didn’t find the original version of the PLUG IN FESTIVALS IceCube 40L overly loud, it’s just a “fridge”.

However, there is now a newer version with the “qAIR system”. The qAIR system should noticeably reduce the volume of the cool box.

This makes sense if you are using these in a caravan or tent that you also want to hit in.

Update 15.06.23

I’ve been using the cool box for 2 years now and again and it still works perfectly for me! The long-term durability seems to be good!

Conclusion

The PLUG IN FESTIVALS IceCube 40L cool box is not exactly cheap fun at around €280, but it is technically excellent!

Especially the power consumption and the cooling speed are really impressive!

In the test, the cool box was able to reach a temperature of -20 degrees within 2 hours. The power consumption within these 2 hours was surprisingly low at 54Wh. If you choose a slightly higher target temperature, then the power consumption is significantly lower again.

At a temperature of 5 degrees, I was only able to measure a power consumption of 97.51Wh within 24 hours, which is very little!

This makes the IceCube 40L cool box ideal in situations where you may not have unlimited energy available, such as in a caravan or when camping.

You will be able to operate the cool box constantly in combination with a reasonably large power station and a solar panel without any problems. There are further bonus points for the valuable design and the successful control.

In short, thumbs up for the IceCube 40L cool box!