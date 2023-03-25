We took a look at the original Trackmix surveillance camera from Reolink some time ago at Techtest. Meanwhile, ReoLink also offers this in a battery version, which I find particularly exciting!

But what is the trackmix for a surveillance camera? The track mix offers the following special features:

Motorized pan and rotate mechanism

2K resolution

Two camera lenses with different fields of view

Automated following of movements

Battery-powered motorized security cameras are rare, but dual-lens models are extremely exotic. Reolink uses two lenses with different fields of view, a very wide-angle and a slightly zoomed one. In theory, you won’t miss any details.

Exciting! But how does it look in practice? Does this really work that well? How about the battery life? Let’s find out in the test!

At this point many thanks to Reolink for providing the track mix (battery) for this test.

The Reolink Trackmix with battery in the test

The Trackmix is ​​a rather unusual battery security camera. Normally, battery surveillance cameras are always built quite compact. This is absolutely not the case with the track mix. This is a big chunk!

The motorized structure certainly makes a major contribution to this. So we have a kind of dome at the bottom of the camera, in which the two camera lenses are housed. This dome can be rotated and swung down.

In addition to the camera lenses, there is also an LED headlight in the dome for lighting/for colored night vision.

The buttons and the microSD card slot of the Trackmix are hidden under screwed covers. The memory card cannot be easily removed.

Interestingly, the camera is charged via USB C. The camera has a short cable with a USB C port. You can easily charge the camera using a power adapter, but Reolink also offers a matching solar panel, which is recommended.

No account compulsion!

Reolink is one of the last manufacturers that doesn’t force you to have an account with the manufacturer, which I think is a big plus from a privacy perspective.

You can easily add cameras using a QR code and camera password.

The Reolink App

I love that Reolink doesn’t force you to have an account and generally there is a lot to like about the Reolink app.

The Reolink app is basically simple and well structured. On the start page you will first find an overview of all connected cameras. However, Reolink largely does without a great cloud connection! Each camera is managed individually here, which also applies to the recordings.

There is no big overview of shots, for all cameras. Each camera is on its own in the app. For example, there is no thumbnail of the last activities in the overview, as is the case with Eufy. For technical reasons, however, this preview image is stored in the cloud on the manufacturer’s servers, which Reolink does not do.

Accordingly, the preview image that you get here is from the last manually started live view. If you tap on the preview image, you will also end up in the live view.

In the track mix, the live view is divided into two areas. Above you have the live image from the wide-angle camera and below is the image from the “zoom” camera. You have two live streams accordingly.

Below this are the control units for 2-way communication, controlling the motor and the recordings. Recordings are simply displayed chronologically in a sort of list, nothing special.

Connection/app sometimes a bit unreliable

Unfortunately, I have to express a little criticism of the app and its reliability at this point! Recordings, etc. are absolutely reliable, so you don’t have to worry.

There are only situations where the app refuses to connect to the camera. With the 2nd attempt it works as well as always. The same applies when loading the recordings or even worse when downloading the recordings. Especially with the latter, the camera is super bitchy! Sometimes I just didn’t succeed in downloading recordings, which can be viewed via the app without any problems.

Likewise, loading the live stream in full quality ends in a continuous loop for me and the Reolink app hangs up.

And no, this is not due to the WLAN connection.

Motion detection and AI

Motion detection with completely wireless surveillance cameras is often one of those things, especially when it comes to the range of motion detection.

However, with the Reolink Trackmix, motion detection is also reliable at greater distances, probably due to the additional zoom camera.

The Reolink Trackmix battery can distinguish between the following movements:

persons

vehicles

pets

“Other”

Basically, the person recognition works well! The camera can reliably distinguish people from other movements. Basically, it records all types of movement, but you can use the “AI” to customize notifications, for example.

You only want to be notified when a person is recognized? Then you can adjust that, even very precisely on a schedule basis.

Recordings are also marked accordingly, depending on what was recognized.

The camera can also automatically track people in the image.

No follow-up costs!

The Reolink Trackmix battery effectively has no follow-up costs. The camera records on a microSD memory card, which you have to buy once. After that there is no compulsory subscription or anything like that.

The electricity costs are also 0. Even if you do without the solar panel, we probably don’t have electricity costs of €0.50 per year here from charging. Yes, battery-powered surveillance cameras are very economical, see Saving power with surveillance cameras.

picture quality

The Trackmix battery has two 2560 x 1440 pixel sensors. The wide-angle camera has a 96-degree field of view and the zoom camera has a 38-degree field of view, so it’s zoomed in quite a bit.

There is nothing wrong with the image quality of the camera! The image of both camera modules is absolutely clear and sharp.

This both during the day and at night. It doesn’t get much better with completely wireless models!

battery life

Battery life in completely wireless cameras can vary greatly depending on usage. If you have the camera in a very busy place, it can be empty in a fraction compared to a quiet place.

Basically, the Reolink Trackmix is ​​not a “battery life miracle”. Not surprising with the two camera lenses.

In my test, I reached a “moderately busy” location approx. 41 days running time. This is almost a little more than I expected.

However, Reolink offers a solar panel for the track mix, which can only be recommended! Thanks to the solar panel, you don’t have to worry about the battery in spring, summer and autumn, as long as it is reasonably well aligned.

Conclusion

The Reolink Trackmix Battery is an outstanding battery security camera! And I mean “outstanding” here absolutely literally, because I don’t know of anything comparable from any other provider.

The Trackmix Akku uses two 2K ​​lenses with different focal lengths, which makes sense in practice! You have “the whole picture in view”, but you can also focus the camera a bit on a passage, for example.

The implementation of the two lenses is also absolutely flawless! The same applies to image quality and motion detection.

The latter works above average and even the AI ​​recognition of humans and animals (the latter only for dogs) worked reliably for me and massively reduces false alarms! Likewise, you won’t be overwhelmed with bogus notifications.

The battery life of the Reolink Trackmix battery is certainly not outstanding, but in the test I reached 41 days and with a solar panel the camera should be able to supply itself over the winter.

The only thing I have to criticize is the Reolink app. This was a bit bitchy for me from time to time when it came to establishing the connection, especially when downloading clips etc. Reolink needs to do some reworking here.

Apart from that, the Reolink Trackmix battery surveillance camera is highly recommended!