With the InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7, the Linux notebook professional Tuxedo has launched a new version of its compact but powerful 16-inch model.

This relies on the large Intel 12th Gen CPUs and optionally an Nvidia RTX 3070. All in a 17 mm thin and 1.5 kg light magnesium housing.

So what we have here is potentially a super portable but powerful notebook. Let’s take a look at this in the test.

Can the Tuxedo InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7 convince?

At this point many thanks to Tuxedo for lending this notebook to the test.

Test: Tuxedo InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7

Certainly the biggest highlight of the InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7 is the case. This consists of magnesium and is very light at 1.5 kg for a 16 inch notebook with this hardware.

For comparison, a Dell XPS 15 9520 with comparable hardware weighs 2.1 kg.

The InfinityBook Pro 16 is also very thin at 17 mm! Thinner than the Dell XPS 15, but Tuxedo relies on a full range of connections. The following ports can be found on the notebook:

1x USB C 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbit)

1x USB C Thunderbolt 4 (40Gbit)

2x USB A 3.1 Gen 1 (5Gbit)

1x HDMI 2.1

1x SD card reader

1x 3.5mm headphone jack

Perfect! There is no other way I can describe this selection of connections. 2x USB C, one of which is Thunderbolt 4 (which is compatible with USB 4), 2x USB A and also HDMI, SD card reader and the headphone connection. Everything we could wish for is here.

However, due to the magnesium alloy, the notebook appears a bit “softer” than, for example, the Dell XPS or the Apple MacBooks. However, this is significantly more torsion-resistant than, for example, the LG Gram models. The notebook looks quite stable and massive. More massive than most plastic notebooks, but not quite as massive as a MacBook.

The design, on the other hand, I would describe as simple. The notebook looks very classic. We do have thin display bezels and it doesn’t look dated due to the thinness, but other than that there’s little that’s “special”. The notebook simply looks simple and clean.

Workstation vs. Max Performance

The InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7 comes in two versions, Workstation and Max Performance.

Workstation Max Performance Display 2K 90 Hz 2K 240Hz CPU i7-12700H i7-12700H RAM DDR4 DDR5 GPU up to RTX 3050Ti up to 3070 Ti

The case and CPU of both notebooks are identical. The Max Performance version only uses a 2K 240 Hz display and can offer up to an RTX 3070 Ti.

So the Max Performance version is half a gaming notebook. However, the equipment of the workstation version is also very decent.

With Linux

TUXEDO is a “Linux Notebook Manufacturer”. You can also order all TUXEDO notebooks with Windows, but these are based on TUXEDO OS 22.04 LTS (or another Linux distro).

TUXEDO OS 22.04 LTS is an Ubuntu-based distribution with a KDE desktop interface, various optimizations, pre-installed drivers and pre-installed control software.

In my experience, TUXEDO OS runs perfectly! I haven’t encountered or heard of any problems here before. However, at its core, TUXEDO OS is a fairly typical Ubuntu-based distribution.

Accordingly, it is as easy to use as Ubuntu or more like Kubuntu due to the KDE user interface.

Is Linux for everyone? I keep thinking no! Linux can have its pitfalls and especially if you are not willing to work with the terminal and google for possible error messages, there can be many stumbling blocks here.

However, if you didn’t have some Linux affinity, you probably wouldn’t be here.

The exciting thing about TUXEDO here is the “guaranteed” compatibility with Linux, at least for Debian-based systems. Although most notebooks are compatible with Linux, problems can sometimes arise, such as non-functioning WLAN cards, problems with the standby mode, a lack of brightness control, etc. I am speaking from experience here.

You won’t have such problems with the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7! Everything works “out of the box” here, even if I can’t vouch for all exotic Linux distributions, of course.

Display

The InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7 in the Max Performance version has the following display:

16 inches

240Hz

2560 x 1600 (16:10)

LTPS

100% sRGB, 75% AdobeRGB, 80% DCI-P3

400 cd/m² maximum brightness

In my opinion, 2K resolution on 16 inches is currently the best. 4K would of course be a bit sharper, but the difference between 2K and 4K is very small in terms of size and 2K requires significantly less power and power.

In general, the display makes a very good impression! It’s sharp, bright and the colors look good and strong.

Only the illumination is not quite perfect. My InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7 has visible “bright” spots on the lower left edge. However, these are only visible on a completely black screen, such as when booting.

The readings look good!

This is how the InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7 achieved 98% sRGB, 76% AdobeRGB and 76% DCI-P3.

The maximum brightness is with 346 cd/m² a bit below the manufacturer’s specification, but it’s still decent.

In short, the display of the InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7 is good! Good enough for photo/video editing, but it’s not an absolute high-end display either. Displays in Dell XPS or MacBooks, for example, are a touch better.

keyboard and trackpad

The InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7 has a keyboard with the classic German layout including a number pad.

I like the layout, the lettering fits and the feeling of pressure is decent. The latter is also due to the fairly stable keyboard deck, which can hardly be pressed in at all.

The keys on the keyboard are “A-” to “B+” in quality. The stroke is firm in itself, but could be a bit richer. The attack seems a bit muted.

Nevertheless, this is a good, if not very good, keyboard, even for frequent typists.

The trackpad is pleasantly large and good! Even gestures are clearly recognized and the tracking is generally very good!

There is nothing to criticize about the input devices.

speaker

Let’s come to a somewhat critical point, the speakers. These are really nothing special with the InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7 either!

However, in contrast to other Tuxedo notebooks, these are reasonably usable. These can keep up with mid-range smartphones. A Dell XPS 15 or MacBook Pro 13 play in a completely different class.

However, the speakers are okay for YouTube, web conferences.

Performance

The Tuxedo InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7 in the test has the following technical data:

Tuxedo InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7

Intel i7-12700H 6 + 8 Kerne 20 Threads

32GB DDR5 RAM

1TB Samsung 980 Pro

Nvidia RTX 3060

The Tuxedo InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7 is a super exciting notebook, especially for media processing!

The Intel Core i7-12700H has a whopping 14 cores! Of these, 6 are performance cores and 8 are efficiency cores. We also have the RTX 3060, which brings some gaming performance with it, but also accelerates media applications (photo and video editing).

You can choose RAM and SSD quite flexibly with Tuxedo. 32GB DDR5 RAM is very decent.

Let’s look at a few benchmarks:

The InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7 is an “Ultra Book” that squeezes a lot of hardware into a very small space. Accordingly, we see a few limitations.

For example, the CPU performance is very good, but slightly lower than that of the SCHENKER VISION 16 (L22). This does without the GPU, which probably gives the CPU a little more “room”.

However, the CPU performance is still one of the best I’ve seen so far!

Although the InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7 is not necessarily a gaming notebook, I still sent it to a few games (under Windows).

Full HD AVG Min Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Very High) 84 12 Far Cry New Dawn (Ultra) 94 46 HITMAN 3 (Ultra) 92 Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Hoch) 112 91 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (Ultra) 71 Total War Warhammer 3 (Ultra) 61 44

2k AVG Min Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Very High) 69 5 Far Cry New Dawn (Ultra) 75 61 HITMAN 3 (Ultra) 67 Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Hoch) 75 61 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (Ultra) 51 Total War Warhammer 3 (Ultra) 40 29

The RTX 3060 does well here, even at 2K resolution! Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands at Ultra Quality and 2K Resolution 51 FPS is not bad! But on the contrary.

Even Total War Warhammer 3 stays well over 30 FPS with Ultra quality and 2K resolution.

SSD

You can install two m.2 SSDs in the Tuxedo InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7. Tuxedo offers its notebooks with Samsung SSDs. In my InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7 is the Samsung 980 Pro, which is already a “high end” choice.

battery pack

With 80Wh, the InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7 has a fairly large battery. However, we also have a large display and powerful hardware.

Tuxedo advertises a battery life of up to 12 hours.

I can’t quite confirm this in practice with WLAN and a medium display brightness. On Windows I was able to achieve a runtime of +- 6-7 hours with light use (Office/Video).

I tended to get a bit more runtime on Linux, but again I was in the 7+ hour range.

Conclusion

I think the Tuxedo InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7 is great! Especially if you are looking for the best possible mix of portability and performance, also on the GPU side, this is an outstanding notebook.

17 mm Dick

1,5 Kg

Up to RTX 3070 Ti

Intel 12 Gen CPUs

7+ hour battery life

There are only very few notebooks that are also as thin and light and come with a capable graphics card. The battery life is not gigantic, but 7+ hours is completely usable.

The “up to RTX 3070” and the Intel 12 Gen CPU ensure high performance. Theoretically also in gaming, but I think the InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7 is particularly suitable for applications that use GPU acceleration.

Photo/video editing, possibly AI models, etc. such things are the hardware of the InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7.

The notebook’s display is also more than decent. It’s not absolute world class, but more than adequate for photo and video editing.

However, not everything is perfect, of course. Due to the small dimensions, the notebook doesn’t get everything out of the existing one. The power limits and the corresponding performance in a gaming notebook that is as thick as an arm would of course be somewhat higher.

The Tuxedo InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7 is somewhat similar to the Dell XPS series, where some performance is left in favor of weight and thickness, especially on the GPU side. But these are only a few percent here.

So if you are looking for a compact and light notebook with decent performance, the InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7 is a great choice!