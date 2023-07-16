Test: Ubiquiti G5 Bullet, great image quality and smart detections, at a fair price!

Ubiquiti not only offers very good access points, but also an excellent surveillance camera system.

The new “bread and butter” security camera in this system is the G5 Bullet. The G5 Bullet offers AI detection, 2K resolution and the usual power supply via PoE.

This at a price of €150, which sounds fair at first glance.

Let’s take a look at the Ubiquiti G5 Bullet in review. Can the surveillance camera convince? What can it do better than the G4 Bullet and what is there to consider with Ubiquiti’s surveillance camera system?

What do I need to use the G5 Bullet?

Unlike almost all other surveillance cameras, you can’t just use the Ubiquiti G5 Bullet like that.

To use it, you first need a PoE switch and a “recorder”. Such a recorder could be e.g.:

Ubiquiti UniFi Cloud Key Gen2 Plus

Ubiquiti UniFi Dream Machine Pro

Ubiquiti UniFi Dream Machine SE

The camera itself cannot record and does not have its own real interface. This is controlled and managed exclusively via the software running on the recorders. Of course, the Ubiquiti devices can manage several cameras and control them together, like with a classic NVR.

Testing the Ubiquiti G5 Bullet

The G5 Bullet uses the same simple design as the G4. So we have a very compact and small housing, which is made entirely of metal.

It is painted matt white on the outside, with the front being covered with black high-gloss plastic, as is often the case.

The camera lens and the IR LEDs are embedded under or in this.

On the back of the camera we find an RJ45 port as well as the screw cap for the wall bracket.

Apart from the wall bracket, nothing is included in the scope of delivery.

Software / App

The G5 Bullet is designed to be used in conjunction with a UniFi Protect Recorder. The UniFi Protect Recorder then provides the WebUI and also the app support.

So here we have 1 to 1 the same UI as with the G3 and the G4 surveillance camera. This isn’t a bad thing though as the UI is world class and generally very professional!

You can access UniFi Protect either via the WebUI or the corresponding smartphone app. Both the WebUI and the smartphone app are very well done!

However, the app is intended more as an “add-on”. You can of course view recordings etc. via the app and also manage the system, but it is clear that the WebUI should primarily be used for administration.

On the start page of the UI you can first see the system status, an overview of when everything was detected and also a preview of the “smart detections”.

Under Devices you can see a list of the connected cameras, make various settings and also view the live feed.

Within the live feed you can edit settings like sharpness, HDR, brightness, etc.

You can see earlier recordings either under “Playback” or under Deections. Under Playback you will find a timeline through which you can scroll freely and very quickly.

You can also download recordings of any length from this timeline. Movements are marked in the axis for faster evaluation.

Recording and smart detections

Like the G4 Bullet, the new G5 Bullet supports so-called “smart detections”.

In principle, the G5 Bullet or all cameras in the UniFi Protect System record constantly. This is on a local hard drive/SSD used in the recorder. There is no Coud record or anything like that here.

However, this constant local recording is “refined” with smart detections. This allows the camera to distinguish between people, vehicles and “normal” movements.

In this way, the camera automatically zooms in on the event detected in the previews and you can adjust notifications accordingly.

Want to be notified only when a person is recognized? No problem!

picture quality

The Ubiquiti G5 Bullet has a 2K resolution (2688×1512) pixels at 30 fps. First off, this is the same resolution as the old G4 Bullet. In contrast to this, however, the G5 Bullet has 30 frames/s instead of 24.

The general image quality is similar for both cameras, although perhaps a touch better for the G5 Bullet.

Basically, both cameras deliver an excellent picture, both during the day and at night. This is very sharp and detailed, with very good dynamics and noise behavior.

Yes, there are still a handful of cameras, including Reolink, which deliver a slightly better picture in this price range, but the G5 Bullet is one of the better models in its class.

Importantly, the Ubiquiti G5 Bullet has a viewing angle of 99.8 degrees, which is quite wide, but the G4 Bullet offers 111 degrees, so it’s a little wider.

power consumption

The G5 Bullet is a pure PoE surveillance camera, which you can only supply with power via PoE!

Accordingly, the power consumption also depends heavily on your PoE injector or PoE switch.

My PoE switch reports a power consumption of 2.6W during the day and 2.9-3W at night.

First of all, this is not too much! However, a PoE switch naturally needs a little more power etc., which puts this into perspective.

This is +- the same consumption as the G4 Bullet.

Conclusion

I would consider the Ubiquiti G5 Bullet a success! This is a simple and high-tech security camera in the UniFi Protect ecosystem.

But this is an important point! The G5 Bullet is of no use to you on its own, you have to use it in combination with a PoE switch and a UniFi Protect Recorder. Of course, this is a slightly higher inhibition threshold and maybe unnecessary, especially if you only want one camera. Here I would probably use a model from Reolink.

But if you want to set up a surveillance system, then I can only recommend UniFi Protect! The system makes a lot of sense from a data protection perspective. There may be even better systems out there (you have to create a manufacturer account), but UniFi Protect is way ahead when it comes to the quality of the app and the WebUI.

Here, the Ubiquiti G5 Bullet is very attractive thanks to the low price! The camera offers everything you could wish for, a very high image quality, high-quality optics, smart detection, etc.

The G5 Bullet isn’t a huge leap compared to the G4 Bullet, it has slightly higher image quality, better smart detections, but a slightly narrower viewing angle, but that doesn’t matter because the Ubiquiti G5 Bullet is slightly cheaper than the G4 Bullet!

POSITIVE

Very high image quality

Good smart detections

Low power consumption

Very fair price

High quality

Compact dimensions

NEGATIVE

Requires UniFi Protect NVR

Requires PoE switch (not included, no optional power supply)

