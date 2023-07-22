Test: Veger V2503 Laptop Powerbank with 100W and 25000mAh

VEGER power banks have long been one of my insider tips. The 20000mAh VEGER Powerbank in particular is an absolute insider tip due to its super compact dimensions!

But this test is about the new Veger V2503, a 100W notebook power bank with a capacity of 25000 mAh.

This alone is exciting, but the power bank also has a small “twist”. It has two integrated charging cables, an Apple Lightning cable and a USB C cable.

In theory, you can charge your iPhone and MacBook directly on the power bank without taking a cable with you. Excellent!

Let’s take a look at the Veger V2503 Laptop Powerbank with 100W and 25000mAh!

The Veger V2503 laptop power bank with 100W and 25000mAh in the test

With 182 x 79 x 25.7 mm and a weight of 510g, the Veger V2503 is of course not overly light and compact.

However, with 25000 mAh and a maximum output power of 100W + 30W we also have a lot of power. The dimensions fit for these performance values.

But the feel and workmanship is also pleasingly good. The power bank looks valuable and I like the grooved texture on the top!

There are also plus points for the small display, which shows you the battery level in %.

connectors and cables

The Veger V2503 has two approx. 15 cm long integrated cables, which are stowed on the side of the power bank.

This is a Lightning cable and a USB C cable.

Lightning Kabel – USB Power Delivery 30W – 5V/3A, 9V/3,33A

USB C Kabel – USB Power Delivery 100W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A

Exciting! This means that both cables can be charged quickly! This is almost surprising, but gratifying. 30W via Lightning and 100W via USB C is also very powerful.

This means that the power bank can theoretically charge an iPhone 14 Pro and MacBook Pro 16 at full speed at the same time.

In addition, we also have two normal USB outputs.

USB C – USB Power Delivery 100W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A

USB A – Quick Charge 18W – 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

The USB C port also have 100W. We also have an 18W USB AQuick Charge output.

This is super port equipment! You can also make full use of the 100W and 30W output at the same time!

Important! You cannot use the USB C port and the USB C cable at the same time! If you try this, both ports will be throttled down to the 5V level. I suspect these are internally a port, which is then divided accordingly.

Mit PPS

Fortunately, both the USB C port and the USB C cable have PPS!

This allows the power bank to charge the S23 Ultra with the full 45W, for example.

PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely select a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21/S22/S23 series models need PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here Charging the S23 Ultra. An S23 Ultra can charge with a normal USB PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 45W. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger as a normal USB PD charger.

The capacity

I measured the capacity of the Veger V2503 through the USB C port. Depending on the load, I was able to measure the following:

Wh

mAh

% of HA

5V/1A

63,774

17236

69%

9V/1A

65,302

17649

71%

20V/1A

70,817

19140

77%

20V/3A

68,107

18407

74%

Here I have to say clearly, this is a disappointing performance! In my test, the power bank achieved 69-77% of the manufacturer’s specification.

This is quite little! Too little! Normally, power banks manage 80-90% on average. With the Veger V2503, I wouldn’t be surprised if the manufacturer had “generously” rounded the capacity.

100W only up to 40% and then weird?!

Apparently the Veger V2503 cannot deliver 100W constantly. From approx. 40%, the power bank stops charging with 100W. Although this is not true, according to my PD trigger, the power bank still offers 20V/5A, but if this level is called up, the power bank stops after 10 seconds.

This can be a problem! Unfortunately, I don’t currently have a large MacBook that charges really cleanly with 100W to test this out in practice. But I could imagine that there could be “bitchyness” here.

Lade time

Expected charging speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks +++ Google Pixel +++ Huawei smartphones ++ OnePlus smartphones + Realme smartphones + Samsung Galaxy smartphones (“S” series) +++ Windows notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) +++ +++ = “perfect” maximum possible charging speed to be expected ++ = very high charging speed to be expected + = fast charging speed to be expected 0 = “standard” charging speed to be expected – = slow charging speed to be expected — = not compatible or only very limited suitability

Thanks to the 100W USB C output or the 100W USB C cable, the power bank is ideal for larger devices such as iPads, Steam Decks and of course notebooks.

But also for smartphones! Thanks to the PPS support, the power bank is able to charge Samsung and Google smartphones at full speed.

iPhones and iPads can also be charged at full speed on the power bank.

In short, the Veger V2503 is wonderfully suited for Apple devices, Samsung and Google smartphones, as well as for various notebooks!

Lade time

The Veger V2503 can be charged with up to 60W. Yes, it can be discharged at 100W, but only charged at 60W. This is not unusual, because fast charging puts more stress on the power banks than fast discharging.

With a 60W+ charger, the power bank is charged from 0% to 100% in about 1:45 hours, which is fast. There is no reason for criticism here.

Charging from a normal 5V source takes a lot longer at over 15 hours, but that’s not unusual.

efficiency

Finally, let’s look at efficiency. Here I compare the usable energy with the energy that the power bank needs for charging.

In my test, the power bank required 88.7442 Wh for a 0% to 100% charge when charging with a USB PD charger.

In the best case

In the worst case

USB PD

80%

72%

USB A 5V/2,4A

71%

64%

This gives an efficiency of 71% to 80%, which is quite average.

Conclusion

There is a lot to like about the Veger V2503! We have the powerful USB C port, the two super practical integrated charging cables, a full PPS range and of course the decent capacity of 25000 mAh.

The latter is also my biggest problem with the power bank! Because practically I didn’t get 25000 mAh, but rather just under 20000 mAh. This is a bit of a big discrepancy.

The Veger V2503 is more in the 22000 mAh class.

Apart from that, this is an exciting power bank! The two integrated charging cables are particularly practical. Both the integrated Lightning cable (30W fast charging) and the USB C cable (100W fast charging) work wonderfully in practice!

Thanks to the power of 100W, the power bank is also great for notebooks. You can even charge an iPhone and MacBook Pro at full speed at the same time! Excellent!

However, we also have the somewhat bitchy behavior when charging with 100W from 40% residual charge. I could imagine that this could cause problems with 100W notebooks.

Although I like the principle of the Veger V2503 very much, in the end I am a bit cautious with a recommendation, which almost hurts my soul a bit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

