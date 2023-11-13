Test Your Skills: Locate the Word “Shark” in this Visual Challenge

“Test Your Skills with the Genial Guru Word Search Challenge”

Genial Guru has developed an intermediate level word search that will put your visual skills to the test. In this visual challenge, you must locate the word “SHARK” in less than 8 seconds. Can you beat the clock and set a new record?

For those who were unable to find the hidden word, don’t worry. There are plenty of opportunities to try again with other visual challenges of the same difficulty level.

Before we reveal the solution, here are some fun facts about sharks:

– The fastest shark is the shortfin mako, reaching speeds of up to 74 km/h.

– Sharks do not have bones; their skeletons are made of cartilage.

– Fossils have revealed that sharks have been living on the planet for over 90 million years, predating trees.

– The hammerhead shark has 360° vision.

– The gestation period for sharks typically lasts 11 to 12 months, but some species can take up to three years.

– Sharks cannot produce any type of sound.

– Despite their sharp teeth, they do not chew their food and can develop diseases such as cancer.

If you enjoy visual challenges that test your attention, reasoning, analysis, observation, and concentration, continue to improve your skills with visual puzzles.

Keep challenging yourself and share the knowledge and science with others.

