According to official statistics, there were around 149 burglaries per day in Germany in 2021. However, the number of cases has been declining for years, with burglary attempts continuing to rise. According to the police, the fact that these are becoming less and less successful is also due to the fact that citizens are investing more and more in electronic security technology. And that’s a good thing, because the average clear-up rate for burglaries is only 17.4 percent.

Surveillance cameras (main topic) are certainly an important tool for preventing or investigating burglaries. They warn of uninvited guests outdoors and if this protection is breached, indoor cameras can be used to set up another burglary hurdle.

With the Eyes indoor camera II, Bosch presented the second version of its security solution for indoor spaces at IFA 2022. The model has been on the market since the end of last year. In contrast to the previous version, which offered 360° surveillance with a movable lens, the Eyes indoor camera II comes with a fixed lens. However, with a diagonal field of view of 145° (130° horizontal, 70° vertical), it overlooks a very large area. A significant improvement is the motion detection, which can now differentiate between people and other objects. The camera also has an integrated siren that can sound an alarm at a volume of 75 dB if motion is detected. If you are at home and do not need surveillance, a simple touch on the top sinks the camera lens into the housing interior. In addition, users can also integrate the Eyes indoor camera II into the smart home system from Bosch (test report) and thus set up a smart and comprehensive alarm system (guide). Our test report shows how well the Bosch Eyes indoor camera II works in practice.

Design, scope of delivery and other functions



The Bosch Eyes Indoor Camera II is housed in an elongated, oval, white plastic housing that is 13 centimeters high and has a circumference of almost 16 centimeters. When the camera is switched on, the lens moves out of the housing and extends it by about three centimeters, so that the overall height is 16 centimeters.

A base made of aluminum and partly rubberized with a diameter of 7.2 centimeters and a weight of 77 grams ensures a stable hold for the camera, which weighs a total of 250 grams. The extendable housing part with camera optics is black, creating a nice contrast to the white main housing.

In the lower area of ​​the housing there is a motion detector behind a white-grey cover with a width of 3.5 centimeters and a height of 1.5 cm. This is also active when the camera is switched off and can be used for automation if the camera is connected to a Bosch smart home center. This works both with the previously available variant and with the new Smart Home Controller II, which is prepared for the Smart Home standard Matter. The corresponding update, which should ensure Matter compatibility, has not yet been delivered.

A reset switch is hidden in an opening in the lower area on the back, which resets the device to the delivery state by pressing it twice with a SIM pin. Above that there is a micro-USB socket, through which the Bosch Eyes indoor camera II is supplied with power via the supplied 10-watt power adapter and a two-metre-long USB cable. The data sheet specifies the maximum power consumption as 8 watts. We measured 2.1 to 2.3 watts in standby with the camera switched off. When active, the power consumption increases to 2.4 to 2.6 watts in daylight and up to 3.8 watts in the dark when the additional infrared LEDs are used to ensure a clear image despite the darkness. A socket with an integrated USB port (guide) can also serve as an alternative power supply. In the test with the USB socket from MC Power, the Bosch Eyes indoor camera II worked perfectly.

Above the cover of the motion detector, a silver-lacquered plastic band with round openings runs around the housing, behind which a loudspeaker is hidden. In combination with an integrated microphone, this also provides the intercom function. So you can talk to people in front of the camera. Despite the speaker’s small dimensions, voice announcements are easy to understand – on both sides.

The camera can be activated or deactivated via the illuminated soft switch on the top of the housing. Overall, the look is noble, cleanly processed and leaves a valuable impression.

Notifications and other configuration options



The Bosch Eyes indoor camera II is set up with the app Bosch Smart Camera, which requires registration. On Android, however, the app is only called Smart Camera. So who after Bosch searches in the app overview does not find them while using the search term on iOS Bosch is listed. It’s not bad, but it’s not intuitive either. Speaking of the app: under Android, the app is also optimized for tablets, while iPad users only have to make do with an upscaled iPhone app.

Setting up the Bosch Eyes indoor camera II with the app is easy by scanning the QR code on the underside of the camera and then connecting to the home WLAN (see also picture gallery). However, the camera only supports 2.4 GHz networks.

In the main view, a preview image of the camera live stream is shown in the upper area, which is updated every few seconds. If you tap on the play button, the live stream starts. On Android it takes about four to five seconds for this to appear, while on iOS the live stream is ready after two to three seconds.

Below the preview there are six switches with which you can trigger the siren manually, use the intercom function or activate the automatic alarm. There is also a switch for using the intercom function and for pausing notifications, as well as an on/off switch. The videos recorded so far are displayed underneath.

The videos are stored in the Bosch cloud. The camera does not offer a microSD card slot for local storage. However, the free cloud subscription only includes 100 clips that are 15 seconds long and stored for seven days. If you want more, you have to take out a Cloud+ subscription for 3 euros per month, which keeps 400 clips with a maximum length of 60 seconds for 30 days. However, this does not only apply to one camera, but to an indefinite number of compatible devices.

Alarms can be activated by users in the settings under events All movements, persons or movement zones limit. The latter restricts motion detection to zones defined by the user. Below you can also turn on the default disabled noise detection and control the sensitivity of motion and noise detection.

Under Ideas – News users can switch push notifications on motion, people, audio, alarm function and fault on and off. A fault report, such as when the camera is offline, is also sent by email.

In the test, the delivery of push notifications did not always work. While there were no issues with an iPad, an Android tablet and a Xiaomi smartphone, they were not delivered on a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Apparently unreliable push alerts are no exception, as some comments in the Play Store under the Bosch app suggest.

picture quality



The camera records videos in Full HD with up to 30 fps in H.264 format. Overall, the image quality is okay both day and night. Weaknesses are particularly evident in backlit shots. The Bosch obviously doesn’t handle this as well as the Aqara G3 (see also the picture gallery). Unfortunately, there are no options in the settings that can be used to influence the image quality. The large field of view is of course a plus.

Smart home connection and Onvif



One of the highlights of the Bosch Eyes indoor camera II is the ability to integrate it into the Bosch smart home system. This allows users to combine them with other components for automation and scenarios. And the Bosch camera is also compatible with Amazon Alexa. However, Alexa only recognized the integrated alarm system, but does not display the live stream.

The Bosch is incompatible with Google Assistant. That goes for Homekit too, so Apple users can’t use it for automations. Coupling with other smart home centers (best list) such as Homey Pro (test report) is currently not possible. A firmware update is said to be released in the first quarter of 2023 to ensure compatibility with the Onvif standard. Should that happen, users could not only integrate them into compatible smart home centers such as Homey Pro, but also use a NAS such as Synology Surveillance Station to manage and store the videos.

Preis



The manufacturer sells the Bosch Eyes indoor camera II for 260 euros. It is currently available including shipping for around 242 euros.

Conclusion

