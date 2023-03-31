Solar panels are a great thing, especially if you’re trying to be self-sufficient. I have already shared my experience with various DIY solar systems.

However, a while ago BougeRV approached me and showed me something very interesting, a flexible solar panel. Flexible solar panels aren’t new per se, but I hadn’t seen one like BougeRV before.

So all flexible models known to me were more flexible like a Plexiglas plate. Yes, you can bend them a bit, but not too much or they will break.

The BougeRV 200W Flexible Solar Panel is different here! This is much more flexible than I’ve seen before. So you can even roll up this solar panel!

BougeRV also offers it with an adhesive backing. For example, you could stick this solar panel on the roof of a vehicle, even if it has “curves”.

The solar panel with up to 200W is anything but weak!

Let’s take a look at this in a short test. Can an adhesive-backed flexible solar panel be a good idea?

Testing the BougeRV 200W Flexible Solar Panel

The first surprise awaits you when the BougeRV is delivered. This is not delivered in a huge box as is usual with 200W solar panels, but comes rolled up in a much smaller box.

Yes, the manufacturer is so brave and rolls up the solar panel for shipping! This also shows you how flexible the panel is and what the minimum safe bending angle is.

The 200W CIGS Thin-film measures 66 x 217 x 0.15mm. Accordingly, it is very narrow and thin, but quite long. Of course it is longer than most 300W panels, but narrower. The weight is also very low at 3.2 kg! Normal solar panels of this performance class usually have around 10-12KG. And even compared to semi-flexible models, this is a bit lighter (semi-flexibles usually weigh 3.5-4 kg, in the 200W class).

But here is a first point of criticism. While the BougeRV Yuma 200W CIGS is super exciting with its flexibility, it doesn’t have the highest energy density either! You clearly get solar panels with 200W that have less surface area. These are of course less light and not flexible.

High durability?

A big marketing point of the BougeRV Yuma 200W CIGS is its durability. Normal flexible solar panels can break relatively quickly! If you overdo the flexing, the cells will simply rupture and the panel’s performance will plummet.

The BougeRV “CIGS” solar panel, on the other hand, can be bent extremely strongly. According to the manufacturer, you can even step on it, but I wouldn’t recommend it!

But what I find exciting is that there are 48 bypass diodes installed in the panel. bypass diodes? The Yuma 200W CIGS has so-called bypass diodes between all individual solar cells inside the panel. Should a row of cells break, the diode bridges this row.

So of course you lose performance accordingly, but with a normal panel performance could have dropped to 0 depending on the extent of the damage.

So this is a very useful feature!

Performance of the BougeRV Yuma 200W CIGS

Let’s first take a look at the technical data:

200W +-5% power

efficiency 16%

Voltage 25V +-5%

Maximum current 8.02A +-5%

Open circuit voltage 31.5V +- 5%

Here we have a 25V solar panel with up to 200W of power.

Very important, this is not a mono or polycrystalline solar panel! This relies on CIGS technology.

“The CIGS solar cell is a type of solar cell whose absorber consists of the material copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS). In contrast to crystalline silicon solar cells, CIGS solar cells have an absorber with a direct band gap, which is why the material has a higher absorption coefficient and absorbs light much better. As a result, the CIGS absorber is only 1-2 µm thick, depending on the manufacturer, and can be manufactured using thin-film technology.”

Those: https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/CIGS-Solarzelle

Due to the high flexibility, the efficiency will probably also be somewhat lower at 16%. However, CIGS is really more flexible than the usual “flexible” solar panels, which mostly continue to rely on monocrystalline cells.

At the time of testing it is late February/early March. Accordingly, I couldn’t see the absolute maximum values ​​here, which are usually reached in May/June in Germany.

Lying flat on the ground, I was able to hit 105W here. Slightly angled towards the sun 128W. These values ​​also match the 330W off-grid solar panel I have. Of course, this delivers slightly higher values, but in a suitable ratio.

The voltage on my MPPT controller fluctuated at +- 26V and accordingly around 4.9A.

These are good values! I’m definitely counting on 150-170W in midsummer/late spring. It’s not quite the advertised 200W, but I’ve never seen the “maximum values” on any solar panel in Germany.

Conclusion

The BougeRV Yuma 200W CIGS is of course a super special solar panel. Not everyone needs a solar panel that can be bent 360 degrees and “sticked on”.

However, the BougeRV Yuma 200W can make a lot of sense for a mobile home in particular, where size and weight are also important factors!

In contrast to other solar panels, this does not rely on crystalline cells, but on what is known as CIGS technology. This makes the panel a lot more flexible than the “common” bendable models.

The weight of the panel is also very low at just 3.2 kg for a 200W model.

In my test, the panel in Germany reached up to 128W on a sunny February/March day. In midsummer I calculate with 150-170W, which are absolutely appropriate values ​​for a 200W model.

So far so good! Any arguments against the BougeRV Yuma 200W? On the one hand, the solar panel is a bit larger than common 200W models (but lighter), on the other hand, the price of 500-600€ is of course quite proud.

Therefore it makes no sense for home installations. This is intended for RVs or similar where flexibility and weight are a high priority. If you are looking for high performance with low weight, then this is clearly the first choice!