Testing the Cremina SL hand lever machine and the Moca SD mill from Olympia Express

Anyone who has previously avoided a hand lever machine because it is difficult to operate could have fun with the Cremina SL from Olympia Express. Likewise with the new mill.

Dhe story of the springless hand lever machines is quickly told. In the early 1960s, La Pavoni launched the first machine for home use. La Professional is now even an exhibit in the Museum of Modern Art in New York. A few years later, Olympia Express considered that such a hand lever machine was a good idea and in 1967 presented the Cremina, which was initially assembled from parts of the Pavoni.

There is a good reason why hardly any more portafilter machines with manual lever technology for home use have come onto the market in the last fifty years. It takes a lot of instinct and expertise to make a really good espresso with them. But those who have the trick will remain loyal to such machines.