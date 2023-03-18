Fully automatic cleaning is the biggest and most important issue with current vacuum robots. The current high-end models often not only offer a suction station, but also an automatic washing station.

This may seem like a gimmick, but in practice a suction/washing station really comes in handy! I’ve been using this model for a long time and have come to really appreciate the comfort.

So I was excited when Dreame launched its first vacuum robot with a washing/vacuum station. The DreameBot L10s Ultra is an absolute high-end model, even away from its station. We have a very high suction power of 5300 hp, carpet detection and AI!

However, this fun will also cost you a whopping €1200 Uff! Let’s see in the test whether this price can be justified in any way.

At this point many thanks to Dreame for loaning the DreameBot L10s Ultra for this test.

Testing the DreameBot L10s Ultra

First, let’s talk about the elephant in the room, the charging station. This is downright huge due to the additional functions!

The DreameBot L10s Ultra is not only charged from the charging station, but dirt is also sucked off and the cleaning pads are washed. Accordingly, there is a compartment for the vacuum cleaner bag in the lower part of the station and two water tanks under the lid.

Here we have a water tank for dirty water and a tank for fresh water, which are used to automatically clean the cleaning pads. There is also a hot air blower in the charging station, which then dries the cleaning pads to prevent a musty smell. Of course, all this makes the charging station quite powerful.

The vacuum robot itself is more on the classic side. We have a typical round vacuum robot, which is finished in a high-gloss white. It has the typical “laser bump” on the top and a window for the camera on the front. The camera is for the AI ​​​​obstacle detection, which is now common in high-end models.

Of course you can also empty the vacuum robot manually, for this there is a flap on the top under which the dirt container is located.

The navigation principle

We can divide modern vacuum robots into four groups when it comes to navigation.

The stupid. Stupid vacuum robots use random navigation. These drive until they hit an obstacle, turn in a random direction, drive again until they hit an obstacle, turn in a random direction, etc. However, this makes these models very inefficient, slow and especially useful for complex apartments with many rooms big problem. Such vacuum robots are very cheap and easy to build. Therefore, they are mainly found in the lowest price range. I would avoid such stupid vacuum robots! Blind vacuum robots. “Blind” vacuum robots use a gyroscope for navigation. Although the robot cannot see its surroundings, it remembers in which direction it is driving, in which direction it is turning and where it senses obstacles. This allows him to draw a kind of map and therefore works a little more efficiently and reliably. Such vacuum robots are now often found in the €200-300 price range and are generally quite useful in small to medium-sized apartments. Camera vacuum robot. In addition to other sensors (often a gyroscope), some vacuum robots use a camera on the top. This camera records distinctive features in your apartment and assigns them to the positions. As a result, the vacuum robot can not only create a map, but also recognize a position on the map. Such vacuum robots usually belong in the “premier class” and, in my experience, are suitable for medium-sized and large apartments. For example, iRobot is the most famous user of this technology. Laser vacuum robot. You can immediately recognize the laser vacuum robot by the distinctive bump on the top. In this is a laser distance meter that rotates constantly. This allows the vacuum robot to create an extremely precise map of the area and also to find its position on this map at any time. These vacuum robots are basically suitable for any type of apartment.

Of course, within each category there are better and worse models.

Of course, the DreameBot L10s Ultra relies on laser navigation, which is further refined by the additional camera sensor on the front.

app and controls

The DreameBot L10s Ultra uses the Xiaomi Mi Home App for control. The Mi Home App is a universal smart home app that supports various devices from Xiaomi and Dreame, among others.

The Xiaomi Mi Home app has a fairly classic design. Here on the start page of the vacuum robot you will first find the map of your apartment, which is also updated “live” while the vacuum cleaner is driving. The L10s Ultra supports the following functions:

Live Karte

Multi-Story Maps

NoGo Zonen

Division of the map into rooms

room cleaning

Zone cleaning

Remote control

Carpet detection and carpet mode

Control of suction/cleaning power on a per room basis

Individual order of processing of the rooms can be set

The Mi Home app worked perfectly in the test! The range of functions is generally high. But the DreameBot L10s Ultra can do everything you could wish for!

Reliable navigation

Certainly a highlight of the L10s Ultra is the navigation! Here Dreame is simply the market leader together with Roborock.

The L10s Ultra seemed absolutely confident at all times when it came to navigation. Thanks to the laser sensor, the robot always knows where it is and where it has to go. You can also observe this in the app.

However, the algorithm used by Dreame is absolutely above average, even compared to other vacuum robots with laser navigation. This navigates incredibly precisely and safely that it is fascinating to watch the robot.

Even more complex apartments and rooms are no problem at all. I had no problem with obstacles either. Whether this is due to the “AI” or just general handling I can’t say, but the L10s Ultra had very few snagging and snagging issues. Although very few problems is almost an understatement, the L10s Ultra had no problems with me and sometimes my rooms are quite narrow and dog stuff is practically everywhere.

The AI ​​in the L10s Ultra can recognize objects such as cables and similar obstacles. Whereby AI is certainly a bit exaggerated here, it is an object recognition, which detects and bypasses cables quite reliably. However, the “AI” cannot learn in this sense, but simply recognizes a fixed set of objects, which are then avoided without contact.

suction power

The L10s Ultra advertises a suction power of “up to 5300 pa”. This is quite a high figure. However, in practice, the suction power of the robot does not differ much from other upper-class models.

In practice, the robot rarely or not at all uses the full suction power to conserve the battery. However, we have a carpet mode, if a carpet is detected, then the suction power is turned up, which makes sense.

Even in standard mode, we have almost perfect suction power on smooth floors. All places that are reached by the L10s Ultra are also cleanly cleaned. Thanks to the good navigation, the robot can reach almost all places without any problems.

Of course, carpets are always a bigger challenge, especially in combination with animal hair. But even this is mastered well to very well!

In short, there is nothing wrong with the suction/cleaning performance! The L10s Ultra is on the same level as the other high-end models.

Strong cleaning function

Certainly a highlight of the DreameBot L10s Ultra is the cleaning function. The vacuum robot has two rotating “mops”. These are cleaned by the washing station when it starts and the robot’s tank is filled with water. The robot also drives to its station at certain intervals to refresh/clean the pads.

Of course, this rotating mops offers a much better cleaning performance than just a vibrating cleaning cloth that other models have. The L10s Ultra can also remove somewhat more intensive stains, smaller sauce splashes, dog and child footprints, etc.

In addition, the floors are simply refreshed if they are wiped with a damp cloth. They just get more shine than if they’re just vacuumed.

However, don’t expect miracles either! Real mud prints, spilled liquids or dried up are too much! You need a vacuum cleaner for this.

Nevertheless, the cleaning performance of the L10s Ultras is one of the best I have ever experienced with a robot!

Can lift cleaning pads! (for carpets)

Many vacuum robots with a good cleaning function bite with carpets. In most cases, carpets are simply completely bypassed with an active cleaning function, or if this is not possible, all areas on and behind the carpet are left out. Not good!

But the Dreame DreameBot L10s Ultra can lift its cleaning pads! If this recognizes a carpet, the pads are simply lifted up a bit and the carpet is cleaned, great!

So far a very good suction station!

The suction and washing station of the L10s Ultra has done a very good job so far. The suction works very reliably even when the container is full (with animal hair) and the station is not as extremely loud as from iRobot.

Washing the pads and sucking off the water also works well and reliably.

Conclusion

Well over 1000€ for a vacuum robot is certainly a price that you have to digest first. Without question you get very good vacuum robots for a fraction of the price!

So you pay the big surcharge for the L10s Ultra primarily for the cleaning function and the automatic washing of the pads. This is also a great and handy feature!

The apartment simply gets a different shine if it is wiped with a damp cloth. The L10s Ultra has pretty much the best wet cleaning function I’ve seen on a robot so far! The cleaning performance is clearly above models like the Roborock S7 MaxV and on the level of the Dreame W10 and the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI.

However, the L10s Ultra has a feature that the ECOVACS X1 OMNI unfortunately lacks, the L10s Ultra can lift its cleaning pads! This makes the L10s Ultra fully suitable for apartments with a mixture of smooth floors and carpets.

In addition, there is the outstandingly good and safe navigation, as well as the strong suction power.

In short, it doesn’t get any better than this! I didn’t notice any weaknesses or problems with the L10s Ultra. From my point of view, the robot is pretty much perfect and gets along very well with all apartments and all floor coverings. Regardless of whether you have a super tidy apartment or pure chaos, the L10s Ultra navigates very safely thanks to AI, among other things.

In short, money is no object and you have an apartment with carpets and smooth floors, then you will not get anything better than the DreameBot L10s Ultra!

If you can do without the cleaning function, which is nice, then there are of course some cheaper alternatives, such as the Dreame Z10 Pro for €450.