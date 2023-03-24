A wet “vacuum cleaner” is an absolute revolution in the household. I never tire of saying this and everyone in my circle of acquaintances confirmed this to me after the purchase. Certainly the best vacuum cleaners come from Dreame or Tineco. However, the larger Tineco models are quite expensive.

The price may certainly be justified in part, but putting €500 or €600 on the table is not possible for everyone. This is where the JONR XQ02E wet and dry floor wiper comes into play!

This is a vacuum cleaner, as from Tineco and Co, but which is optimized for the best possible price/performance ratio. You can get the JONR for less than €300 and at first glance it can do everything you could wish for.

12000 pa suction power

Damp wipe function with two water tanks

Smart suction power detection

Special brush optimized for corners

Sounds good! But how does it look in practice? Is the JONR as good as the manufacturer promises? Let’s find out in the test!

Many thanks to JONR for providing the vacuum cleaner for this test.

The JONR XQ02E wet and dry floor wiper on test

At first glance, the JONR is a very classic vacuum cleaner. This also relies on an all-in-one design. The floor brush is firmly connected to the handle in which the electronics and the tanks are housed.

The JONR XQ02E has two tanks, a dirty water tank, in which dust etc. ends up, on the front and a fresh water tank on the back.

Where we see some of the JONR’s lower price tag is in detecting when the recovery tank is full, for example. More expensive models do this “electrically” using contacts and sensors. JONR simply uses a mechanical float which blocks when the tank is full.

Certainly a cheaper solution, but it works at least as well in practice.

The vacuum cleaner is controlled via two buttons on the handle. The JONR also has an automatic mode in which the vacuum cleaner dynamically adjusts its performance depending on the amount of dirt.

The vacuum cleaner is charged via a charging station, which also supports self-cleaning. The button for this is located at the base of the vacuum cleaner.

How does a vacuum cleaner work?

How does a vacuum cleaner like the JONR XQ02E work? Vacuum cleaners usually have a round “fluffy” rotating brush.

This is sprayed with fresh water from above. Excess water is then swept away into the recovery tank by the rotation and suction motor.

This also works impressively well in practice.

Very good cleaning performance

Let’s get to the most important point, the cleaning/suction power. Here the JONR XQ02E has met my expectations. I already had a few vacuum cleaners and I wouldn’t want to be without them in my life.

Especially when the dogs are through the booth with muddy feet or something has leaked, this is no drama with a vacuum cleaner. You take it from the station, drive over it 1-2 times and you’re done!

This also works well with the JONR XQ02E! Spills, mud marks, splashes, etc. are not a big problem. Compared to the Tineco models, I have the feeling that the JONR is a bit weaker or had to go over a spot twice more often, but this can also be due to the slightly lower maximum suction power.

If I manually increase the suction power, the JONR XQ02E sucks/cleans excellently!

I think this video says more than 1000 words.

footprints

Spilled liquids

Staub

hair (in small amounts)

Thicker materials (jam)

Sugary liquids

small leaves

sauce splashes

These are all things that you can easily clean with the JONR XQ02E.

Does the JONR replace a normal vacuum cleaner? no I would still keep a regular vacuum cleaner in the house. Especially with very large amounts of hair, I would rather resort to such a one. The JONR can also handle hair, but it can get stuck inside due to the water.

Tineco and Co have the same problem. It works, but if you vacuum a lot of hair, you occasionally have to clean the inside (the area behind the roller) by hand. The suction power is not the problem here.

House dust, pollen and the like are largely problem-free. Pollen in particular is of course particularly well bound and transported away by the water.

I’m not allergic to pollen, but I could imagine that a vacuum cleaner might be even better than a regular vacuum cleaner because it binds in the water.

I can also only recommend vacuum cleaners if you have young animals in the house. The vacuum cleaner was a blessing when I had my pup in the house….

It is really impressive how quickly liquids disappear. You might think “yes it only spreads liquids”, but no, liquids are usually perfectly cleaned the first time you drive over them, it’s impressive how well this works!

But is there, apart from large amounts of hair, Things the JONR XQ02E can’t vacuum?

You should not use this and all vacuum cleaners in general for large amounts of fat! This sticks to the roller and that is awful to clean! Even particularly large amounts of hair can stick to the teat.

Aside from that, pretty much anything goes.

With self-cleaning

The JONR XQ02E wet and dry floor wiper has a self-cleaning function. If you place the vacuum cleaner on its charging station and press the red button on the base, it automatically rinses its brush etc. with fresh water with high suction power.

This does not replace occasional manual cleaning, but increases the interval of this massively! The self-cleaning function removes simple soiling in particular.

Also for carpets?

In principle, you can also use the JONR to freshen up carpets! I say refresh and not clean.

Superficial soiling and “liquids” can be rubbed off, but this is not a real carpet cleaning. It’s like rubbing the carpet with a cloth.

Conclusion

Vacuum cleaners are really something great! Especially if you have children and/or pets.

The JONR XQ02E wet and dry floor wiper is a pleasantly inexpensive entry-level solution. No, this one is not quite on the level of a Tineco S5, but not much worse when it comes to cleaning performance!

The JONR XQ02E can also easily absorb footprints, spilled liquids, dust, hair, etc. It is fascinating to see how liquids are usually run over the first time and simply disappear into the teat.

We also have an automatic mode, but I occasionally had to switch to turbo mode in the case of heavy soiling. A little more often than Tineco, but in turbo mode the cleaning performance was more than satisfactory!

So if you don’t want to spend more than €300 on a vacuum cleaner, then the JONR XQ02E wet and dry floor wiper is a sensible choice! You really give up hardly any performance here!