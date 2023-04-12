PR/Business Insider

With the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller you can play most switch games particularly comfortably. With larger buttons and a more comfortable grip, the Pro Controller is a definite upgrade over the Joy-Cons. The Pro Controller’s biggest downside is its current price of just under $75 – which is more than most Switch controllers.



The Nintendo Switch’s included Joy-Con controllers are unique and fun, but their tiny size can also make them impractical to play with. As a solution, Nintendo offers the Switch Pro Controller, which offers the same buttons in a classic console body.

With its more comfortable design, better D-Pad, and larger joysticks, the Pro Controller far outperforms the Joy-Cons. And while it’s more expensive than many other Switch controllers, it offers features that many third-party gamepads lack. This includes HD rumble and motion controls.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller im Detail

The Pro Controller is a classic alternative to the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers — with around 40 hours of battery life and larger buttons.

The merits:

More comfortable than the Joy-Cons with larger buttons

Features motion controls and HD rumble

Compatible with PCs, Macs, iPhones, iPads and Android devices

What bothers:

The high price hurts

Not all Switch games support the Pro Controller

Personally, I like the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers, but even I have to admit that they’re not great for extended gaming sessions. They have small buttons, the thin corners press into the palms of your hands, and there’s no real D-pad. Even with the Joy-Con grip attached, they’re not ideal. If you mainly play the Switch in TV mode (or even tabletop mode), you should invest in a better wireless gamepad. This is where the Pro Controller can definitely shine.

The textured grips are comfortable to hold and the button layout doesn’t cramp your hands. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller feels so natural you’ll forget it’s there – and that’s what makes a great gamepad.

The A, B, X, and Y buttons are about twice the size of the Joy-Con buttons, which means that mistyping is far less common. They also depress further and make a satisfying clicking sound, resulting in a better tactile experience. The Pro Controller also has a proper D-Pad, with a connected crosspad instead of separate buttons. The larger and grippier joysticks make it easy to carry out precise movements or camera settings. They’re also constructed differently than the Joy-Cons, meaning they’re far less prone to the infamous “Joy-Con drift.”

The Pro Controller is the most fun for these games

While the Pro Controller is good for just about any game, it’s best suited for titles that require quick and precise input. Because of this, it has become one of the most popular controllers for true Super Smash Bros. fans. I’ve also really enjoyed using it in shooters like Splatoon and button mashers like NEO: The World Ends With You.

And while the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller doesn’t charge as easily as the Joy-Cons – you have to use a separate USB-C cable instead of just plugging it into the Switch – it has great battery life. Thanks to the huge internal battery, you can play around 40 hours on a full charge, which is about twice the playtime of the Joy-Cons.

There are dozens of alternative Switch controllers on the market. But most of them – even some of the expensive ones – are missing three key features: motion controls, HD Rumble support, and amiibo scanning. The Pro Controller doesn’t skimp on any of these features. It features an internal gyroscope for precise motion control and uses the same HD Rumble motors as the Joy-Cons. And although the amiibo sensor is in a different location – on the top of the controller instead of on the side – it works just as well.

Additionally, the Pro Controller offers an additional feature that some third-party gamepads lack: you can use it to play games on your PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android. As soon as you press the small pair button on the top of the Pro Controller, you can connect it to any of the listed devices via Bluetooth. PCs and Macs also support a wired USB-C connection. And once connected, it should work with any game that has controller support. This is especially true for games you play through Steam. If you’re using a PC or Mac, some games even support the Pro Controller’s gyroscope. You can imagine how shocked I was when I opened Left 4 Dead 2 and found that I could use the motion controls to aim my weapon.

Not all Nintendo Switch games support the Pro Controller

Despite all that, there are some Switch games that don’t allow using the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Most of these games are games that rely on the Joy-Con’s special design for core mechanics, such as 1-2-Switch, Just Dance, and Ring Fit Adventure. Others, such as Clubhouse Games, only locked certain sections of the game for the controller.

Nintendo doesn’t keep an official list of games that don’t support the Pro Controller, but these are the titles we’ve found to have compatibility issues:

1-2-Switch

Astral Chain (Multiplayer-Modus)

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (movement-based games like bowling)

Fitness boxing series

Jump Rope Challenge

Just Dance series

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! + Let’s Go, Eevee!

Resident Evil: Revelations Series (Motion Aim Control)

Ring Fit Adventure

SEGA AGES Virtua Racing (Multiplayer-Modus)

Super Mario Party

The Stretchers

The World Ends With You: Final Remix

The Nintendo Labo Toys cannot be used with the controller either.

Is the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller worth it?

With a more comfortable grip, better buttons, and a variety of features, the Pro Controller is the top choice for playing Switch games. There’s little else that compares, especially when you spend most of your gaming time in front of a TV. If you can afford it, the Pro Controller is one of the best Switch accessories you can buy.

The catch: Depending on the shop, the Pro Controller costs between 65 and 75 euros, almost a quarter of the price of an entire Switch console. That’s a steep price, even for a gamepad as good as this one. If you’re short on cash and don’t have any issues with the regular Joy-Cons, you might want to stick with what you already have. At least it’s worth waiting until the Pro Controller is cheaper. It’s not uncommon for it to occasionally cost as little as 60 euros.

Buy Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – but where?

It is currently not that easy to find an affordable Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. It is out of stock in many shops, including Amazon. Instead, no-name controllers are offered, but they often do not work as precisely and can thus affect your gaming experience. Nevertheless, we have found an offer for you at an acceptable price:

But there is also a much cheaper alternative that you can try out. At Amazon* you can get the Lioncast Wireless Controller, which enables precise control. The shortcoming: You do without the NFC and rumble function – and the battery performance is not quite as strong as with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, although with 15 hours it is absolutely sufficient.

