Testing the Powerstation Ecoflow Delta 2 Max: 5-year guarantee, strong and quiet

Solar generators with integrated batteries allow a self-sufficient power supply far away from the power grid. Thanks to numerous connection options including a 230 V socket and sufficiently high continuous output, the mobile power storage units are not only ideal for camping holidays and leisure activities, but also for trade fairs and as an emergency power supply. Recharging is done either via power pack or with the help of photovoltaic panels. Thanks to the quick charge function, the models in the Delta series are 80 percent charged in less than an hour.

design and scope of delivery



As usual from Ecoflow, the Ecoflow Delta 2 Max arrives neatly and securely packaged. At first glance, it looks like a grown Delta 2 (test report). In contrast, the Delta 2 Max measures 50 x 24 x 31 cm and weighs around 23 kg, instead of the Delta 2 measuring 21 × 40 × 28 cm (W/L/H) and weighing 12 kg. Thanks to the two With the handles on the short sides, the power station is mobile, but due to its heavy weight it is not suitable for longer walks. If you want to transport the Delta Max 2 more comfortably, you should buy a hand truck.

The design looks modern and the workmanship is very high quality. Unlike many other manufacturers, Ecoflow does without bright and eye-catching colors and so this mobile socket also looks good on the trade fair stand or in the office and not just on a campsite or festival. The large rubber feet ensure a stable stand. The case with the open ventilation slots is not waterproof. This is the case with all power stations, but we would have wished for at least protective covers for the USB ports and the sockets so that no moisture can get into the connections when the Delta 2 Max is placed in the grass.

The various inputs and outputs, function keys and status display are distributed over three sides and not arranged centrally. The status display is located at the top of the front, including a total of six USB ports, their power button and the on/off button. In addition to a total of four USB-A ports (2x 12 watts, 2x 18 watts), two USB-C ports with power delivery of up to 100 watts are available. You can also communicate with the power station via WiFi and Bluetooth and use the app to change various settings, switch outputs on and off or monitor the performance data.

The power station’s fuse and the inputs for the solar panels and mains cable are hidden behind a plastic flap in the middle above the four 230 V sockets on the back. There is also a small slide switch here, which can be used to reduce the charging capacity of the power station. A 12 V car connection with 10 A (cigarette lighter) and two 12 V round sockets with a maximum of 3 A are attached below the Schuko sockets. The 12 V consumers have their own illuminated power button and are controlled independently of the USB ports. The inputs for the optionally available additional batteries are located behind two small flaps on the right side of the housing. With their help, the capacity of the Delta 2 Max can be tripled to up to 6 kWh.

When it comes to power storage, the manufacturer again relies on long-lasting LiFePO4 batteries. Ecoflow promises that more than 80 percent of the nominal capacity of around 2048 Wh should still be available after 3000 charging cycles. With daily use, the power station would last for almost 10 years. In addition to the power station, a 12 V cable, the mains cable for charging at the socket and a car charging cable are also included in the scope of delivery. An adapter cable to MC4 connectors for connecting a solar panel is not included. You don’t need a bulky external power supply here.

Photo gallery – Ecoflow Delta 2 Max Die Powerstation Ecoflow Delta 2 Max

practice test



Using and controlling the Delta 2 Max is self-explanatory thanks to clear labeling and intuitive operation. After plugging in the power cable or solar panel or switching on the power station, the status display turns on and shows the values ​​for input and output power, the current capacity in percent and the calculated remaining running time with constant consumption. The display also shows which outputs are currently switched on. After a few minutes, the display will turn off automatically. If you want to query the values ​​now, briefly press one of the buttons and and the display will switch on again. A small LED in the respective power button also shows whether outputs are currently active.

First, we fully discharge the Delta 2 Max and do our first performance tests right away. The connected consumers, whether with direct or alternating current, work properly and without any abnormalities thanks to the pure sine wave.

Charging classic USB gadgets such as cell phones or action cams works just as easily as supplying power to our power-hungry MacBook Pro via USB-C with PD up to 100 W. Medium-power consumers such as drone chargers, compressor coolers, gaming PCs, moderate tools or lamps the Delta 2 Max isn’t even remotely upset. The power station also easily supplies more powerful consumers such as saber saws, electric lawn trimmers and electric chain saws. Even the 1800 W kettle works reliably thanks to the energy buffer with the so-called X-Boost (up to 3100 W). Only with our miter saw with a starting current of over 3500 W do we push the Delta 2 Max to its limits. So far we have only been able to operate this with the Ecoflow Delta Pro. In the event of an overload, the corresponding outputs of the Delta 2 Max are switched off immediately and reliably.

Now it’s time to charge the empty battery. To do this, we first use the internal power supply. Connected to the socket, the Delta 2 Max picks up speed immediately, but the noise level remains well below Delta 2 (test report) or the Delta Pro (test report), which is very loud during charging, even with an input power of over 2100 watts. We measure almost 41 to 42 dB in just under half a meter, even at full power. Other models easily achieve 55 dB and more here. With reduced charging power (400 watts), the charging time is longer, but the volume is also reduced to around 32 to 35 dB.

But not only the volume, but also the charging performance is impressive. After just under an hour (53 minutes in the test), the batteries of the Delta 2 Max are already 80 percent charged. It takes almost an hour and a half (91 minutes) to reach 100 percent. An excellent value for such a high capacity. Many, even significantly weaker power stations with less capacity, such as the EBL MP500 (test report), need between six to eight hours to charge them via the power supply.

Photovoltaic charging also works with up to 1000 watts. Equipped in this way, the Delta 2 Max would need a little less than three hours to charge with solar power – provided the weather is good.

In the subsequent long-term tests, we check how much power we can actually draw from the Delta 2 Max in practice. How high the conversion loss is in reality depends primarily on the connected consumers. The greatest yield in the test was when using a strong consumer with 230 volts. With a connected fan heater with an output of up to 1800 watts, almost 1860 Wh flowed, which corresponds to a yield of almost 91 percent in terms of the nominal capacity – an excellent value. When connecting a PC workstation and a few smaller consumers (80 to 120 watts in total), we still draw around 1702 Wh, which still corresponds to 84 percent of the nominal capacity. The greatest losses occurred when using the 230 V sockets and some weak lamps with just under 30 watts. Only about 1515 Wh flowed here, which corresponds to about 74 percent of the nominal capacity. The Delta 2 Max supplies our workplace with a Macbook Pro, two 24-inch monitors, printer and telephone (around 120 watts to 140 watts) for a good two working days in a row and emits around 1720 Wh, which corresponds to a loss of 16 percent. That’s nearly the 85 percent usable capacity quoted by most manufacturers.

If the output power exceeds 100 W, the internal fans turn on during the test. With less power, the Delta 2 Max usually remains silent. The fans only sporadically turn up for a short time. These are audible, but much quieter than many other power stations. Even with a power output of over 400 watts, the volume is roughly comparable to that of a classic office PC. With higher performance, the fans also turn up, but overall the volume remains tolerable. If you want to sleep in the tent right next to it, you should stay below 100 watts of power, then the power station is practically silent. A connected compressor cool box would usually be significantly louder here.

Simultaneously charging and discharging the Delta 2 Max is possible without any problems. However, the UPS function heavily advertised on the Delta 2 is not on board here. In the tests, the switching time was also not enough to keep our gaming PC running.

In the past, we always found operation via app to be unnecessary. Remote status monitoring can be useful, but we don’t really need it. However, we find it ideal that you can make many settings on the power station via app. For example, we deactivate the status tone and change the automatic switch-off times for outputs and the display. In addition, you can limit the usable capacity or reduce the charging power. So the user has the choice between full performance and careful use of the battery.

Preis



The Ecoflow Delta 2 Max is available from 1760 euros at the time of testing. The optional batteries cost 1499 euros each. The price is high, but justified in view of the premium equipment. The Delta 2 was originally offered for just under 1200 euros, but now costs less than 900 euros. So it can be worth waiting and hoping for falling prices.

Conclusion



The Ecoflow Delta 2 Max is perfect for those who are not satisfied with the capacity and performance of the Delta 2 (test report). With 2400 watts, it is a bit weaker than the XL power station Delta Pro (test report), but it is also significantly more compact and cheaper.

Anyone looking for a compact yet powerful power station for use with solar modules or as an emergency power supply is better off with the Ecoflow Delta 2 Max. The Delta series is also an excellent choice when it comes to short charging times and a long service life. In addition, the battery can be optionally expanded and the most important settings can be customized via the app.