Testing the TECKNET TK-PC009, a good 100W charger

A good USB charger can be a blessing in everyday life! What makes a good USB charger? In practice, mostly the mixture of high performance and as many ports as possible. If the charger is still of decent quality and doesn’t blow up in your ears, this is of course also an advantage.

The TECKNET TK-PC009 wants to be just such a good USB charger! This offers 100W power, 3x USB C and 1x USB A.

Actually a very nice combination of ports! But how does it look in practice? Is the TECKNET TK-PC009 as good as we hope it to be? Let’s find out in the test!

Das TECKNET TK-PC009 im Test

At 75 x 60 x 29 mm, the TECKNET TK-PC009 is pleasantly compact for a 100W USB charger!

But it doesn’t look unrealistic, compact or light either. This looks pleasantly “dense” and solid, as befits a good charger. The general processing is also pleasingly good! The charger makes a valuable impression.

It relies on the plug-in power supply form factor, which is ideal for travel. However, this form factor is not optimal at the desk.

Anschlüsse des TECKNET TK-PC009

The TECKNET TK-PC009 has three USB C ports and one USB A port.

USB C 1 / 2 – USB Power Delivery 100W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A

USB C 3 – USB Power Delivery 20W – 5V/3A, 9V/2,22A, 12V/1,5A

USB A – Quick Charge und Super Charge – 4,5V/5A, 5V/4,5A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

The 1st and 2nd USB C ports of the charger have 100W of power according to the power delivery standard, enough to even charge notebooks.

USB C 3 has 20W, which is usually sufficient for smartphones, and the USB A port uses a mixture of Quick Charge and “Super Charge” (for Huawei smartphones).

Maximal 100W

However, the charger can deliver a maximum of 100W distributed over all ports. You can load USB C 1 or 2 with 100W, but as soon as an additional port is used, the 100W ports are throttled.

USB C 1 USB C 2 USB C 3 USB A 100W 100W 20W 22,5W 65W 30W 65W 20W 65W 22,5W 45W 30W 20W 65W 20W (shared) 20W (shared) 45W 30W 20W (shared) 20W (shared)

This throttling is “static”. It doesn’t matter how much energy a device really needs. As soon as a port is occupied, “static” throttling occurs.

Mit PPS

The TECKNET TK-PC009 supports the PPS standard on the two primary USB C ports. Interestingly, port 1 and 2 have different PPS levels.

USB C 1 – 3,3-11V bei 3A

USB C 2 – 3,3-11V bei 5A

Exciting! This means that the USB C 2 port is noticeably more suitable than USB C 1, especially for the Samsung Galaxy S “Ultra” series.

PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely select a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21/S22/S23 series models need PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here Charging the S23 Ultra. An S23 Ultra can charge with a normal USB PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 45W. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger as a normal USB PD charger.

stress test

I loaded the charger with 100W for about 6 hours. Fortunately, the charger was able to deliver the 100W constantly over this period.

We did have noticeable warming, but nothing out of the ordinary.

Lade time

Expected loading speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks +++ Google Pixel +++ Huawei Smartphones ++ OnePlus Smartphones + Realme Smartphones + Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie) +++ Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) +++

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = brisk loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = Slow loading speed to be expected

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

The combination of “up to 100W” in the USB Power Delivery Standard and PPS makes the TECKNET TK-PC009 ideal for a large number of devices. So you can charge most MacBooks at full speed (except the 140W models) on the charger. The same applies to many Windows notebooks.

But you can also easily charge smartphones on the 100W ports. Don’t worry there can be no “overcharging” or overcharging here. You can easily charge an iPhone 14 Pro or iPad at full speed on the 100W USB C ports.

Thanks to PPS with a “up to 5A” range, the TECKNET TK-PC009 is also fully suitable for Samsung S Ultra smartphones.

tension stability

Actually, voltage stability is less of a problem with modern USB chargers, but let’s take a quick look to be sure that all voltages of the primary USB C port are within the limit values.

The voltage stability of the TECKNET TK-PC009 is good so far. Not outstanding, but not bad even with the best will in the world!

Efficiency under load

Let’s take another look at the efficiency of the TECKNET TK-PC009.

The efficiency of the charger varies between 73.3% and 92.4%. The 73.3% under low load is nothing special. Normally I prefer to see values ​​above 80% here, but with powerful multiport chargers it is not uncommon that we see slightly worse values ​​at very low loads.

73.3% are still OK here. The 92.4% at full load is actually very good!

Conclusion

The TECKNET TK-PC009 is a good USB-C charger, that’s all I can say! There is nothing wrong with this charger, quite the opposite!

We have 2x 100W USB C ports, but you can only fully use one port at a time, 1x 20W USB C and a practical 22.5W USB A port.

Technically, the charger is impeccable! We have good to very good efficiency (up to 92.4%) and decent tension stability.

Thanks to the mixture of 100W USB C Power Delivery and PPS, the charger is well suited for almost all current devices. Do you have a MacBook Pro? No problem! Do you have an iPhone? Perfectly suitable! Do you have an S23 Ultra? Then the charger is also sufficient for the full charging speed!

In short, you can buy the TECKNET TK-PC009 without hesitation!