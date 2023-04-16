Teufel BOOMSTER win, Volvo XC40 Single Motor Test and more

This week we at TechnikNews had, among other things, a great competition and another new test report for you on board. In this TechnikNews Weekly there is that and more in the usual, compact summary.

If the weather doesn’t seem inviting, then at least our competition. Or our new test report on the Volvo XC40. We can also offer news about Android 14. Sounds exciting? Then hold on. As usual, our TechnikNews Weekly contains the three most-clicked articles of the week for you.

Teufel BOOMSTER Easter competition

The Easter Bunny also hopped past TechnikNews and placed a Teufel BOOMSTER in the Fabio Wibmer Edition in the nest. With a bit of luck, you can win this in our current Easter competition – you have until Tuesday evening, 11:59 p.m. to do so.

We have already tested the dual-motor version of the Volvo SUV for you at TechnikNews. Now we’ve followed up and brought the single motor onto the streets with a trailer, among other things. You can read in detail how the overall package performs in Dominik’s test report. This also goes into the differences between the two variants, single vs. dual motor.

Android 14 is getting closer: First beta available

Google released the first official beta of Android 14 this week. Don’t get me wrong – there have been betas for Android 14 for a while, but this is now the first version for all interested Android fans and not just developers. In addition to improvements in privacy, security and performance, the focus is on updates for the user interface.

Mountain Everest Max Keyboard angetestet

With its Everest Max Keyboard, the Mountain company wants to offer the best overall package when it comes to keyboards. For example, there is also software that allows you to customize it for each user. Speaking of customization – thanks to its modular composition, it can be used for many different purposes and put together according to taste. You can read more about this in Benedikt’s test report.

