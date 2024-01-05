Teufel MOTIV HOME in the test, a fantastic WLAN speaker with battery!

With the MOTIV HOME, Teufel offers a very exciting smart home speaker. The MOTIV HOME offers both WiFi and Bluetooth! The speaker can also be used on battery power or in mains operation.

Flexibility is clearly the motto here! The MOTIV HOME is not a small, compact speaker, but a large model that is theoretically capable of providing a living room with sound.

This looks quite interesting at first glance! But how does the MOTIV HOME sound in practice?

What about the functions? Can the speaker do everything the devil promises? Let’s find out in the test!

Teufel MOTIV HOME in the test

At 40 x 16.5 x 16.1 cm, the Teufel MOTIV HOME is definitely a slightly larger speaker, at least compared to common Bluetooth/WLAN speakers.

It relies on a comparatively subtle and living room-friendly design, especially compared to models like the JBL Boombox 3 Wi-Fi.

Although the MOTIV HOME has a battery, it is clear that it is designed to be used stationary. Of course, this doesn’t stop you from taking the speaker into the garden or another room.

In terms of workmanship and feel, it is impeccable. This is covered on the side with a linen fabric. On the top we have a high-quality plastic.

Also on the top we have 11 control buttons, as well as a rotary wheel. What I particularly like is the three speed selection buttons.

You can assign these freely in the app, for example with WebRadio stations. This means you can start playing music straight away without a smartphone, just like with a classic radio.

The connections of the Teufel MOTIV HOME can be found on the back:

AC input AUX input USB A

Fortunately, the MOTIV HOME has an integrated power supply! So you don’t have to worry about misplacing or losing the power adapter.

The speaker is simply connected to the power via a C8 plug.

MOTIV HOME App

In order to use the MOTIV HOME, you need the Teufel Home app. The Teufel Home app is very nice and clearly structured and worked perfectly for me. This also applies to connecting the speaker to the WLAN, which worked quickly and without any problems.

Bonus points for not requiring registration with the manufacturer.

Small note, the Teufel app had some connection problems for me, even though the speaker is connected to the WLAN and can also be played via Spotify Connect.

What can the devil do to MOTIV HOME?

But what can the MOTIV HOME do? First of all, the speaker supports classic Bluetooth. If you want, you can connect and use it with your devices like a normal Bluetooth speaker.

However, this is not the reason why you want to buy the MOTIV HOME, it will be the WiFi functionality. Here it supports the following services:

TuneIn Radio (Webradio)

Spotify Connect

Tidal

ChromeCast

Apple AirPlay

At first glance it’s a comparatively short list, but to be honest, everything I would want is there. Maybe Amazon Alexa support (as a streaming destination), but that’s it.

If you want to listen to the radio, you can use the MOTIV HOME to access practically every radio station in the world via TuneIn. In Germany, for example, SWR3, WDR4, Deutschlandfunk, 1Live, etc.

Without question, the most popular streaming service is Spotify (and rightly so). You can simply stream directly to Teufel MOTIV HOME from the Spotify app or desktop application.

We also have support for Tidal, which is known for its particularly high quality.

Everything else can then be streamed via ChromeCast or AirPlay.

That’s why the “Wi-Fi equipment” fits; we don’t have hundreds of exotic services, but everything important is there.

If you want a voice assistant like Alexa, you have an AUX input for it, just like other exotic devices.

Klanganpassungen

You can adjust the sound of the Teufel MOTIV HOME using the app. So you can adjust the highs and lows according to your wishes, as well as activate dynamores.

Dynamore is a kind of virtual spatial sound. Surround sound is certainly a bit exaggerated with the MOTIV HOME, but with Dynamore it sounds a lot wider.

In terms of sound, Dynamore is a clear win in my opinion and I see no reason to turn it off.

Sound of the devil MOTIV HOME

The Teufel MOTIV HOME uses a 2-way acoustic setup with 4 drivers and 2 passive drivers. According to Teufel, the amplifier has a maximum output of 70 W. Remarkable!

In terms of sound, we don’t have to argue that the MOTIV HOME can be classified above the normal “smart home” speakers from Amazon and Co. But this should also be a given given the price.

The MOTIV HOME inherently has an astonishingly “solid” sound.

First of all, the treble of the speaker is good to excellent! These are beautifully clear, clean and offer very good brilliance. But they don’t sound oversharpened or too sharp either. We also have a good “airiness”, especially with active Dynamore. Dynamore helps the MOTIV HOME to play a lot more “open and free”, which improves the highs a bit. In short, I really like the heights.

The mids are unspectacular. The fullness of the midrange and the vocal reproduction are good, but nothing special, but rather meet the expectations for a smart speaker in this class.

I was a little surprised with the bass. The bass is inherently relatively neutral and unobtrusive. Frankly, I would have expected a little more “oomph” here. However, we can get this one too! In the app you can turn up the bass a little globally and lo and behold, the MOTIV HOME gets a lot more power! This makes the speaker sound a lot livelier and more powerful. The bass also sounds very natural and appropriate. It’s not like the bass setting in the app overwhelms the speaker!

With a little bass boost, the Teufel MOTIV HOME sounds really lively, rich and round!

It also has enough power to provide enough sound for a medium-sized living room. Sure, a large “stereo system” or large bookshelf speakers can certainly offer a little more “power” and depth in this price range, but this is clearly the best sounding smart home speaker I’ve heard so far!

We must also not forget that it can also be used battery-operated.

Conclusion

Are you looking for a semi-portable and compact WLAN speaker with higher demands? Then you’ve come to the right place at Teufel MOTIV HOME!

Teufel has created without question the best WiFi speaker I have heard so far! This inherently offers a fairly neutral and clean sound.

You can also use the app to give it a good shot of bass so that it sounds a little more powerful. The MOTIV HOME creates an impressive sound.

The speaker is also able to provide adequate sound for a medium-sized to large living room. Sure, if size and portability don’t matter, then a few good bookshelf speakers + amplifiers for €500 will beat the MOTIV HOME.

But for its relatively compact dimensions and the ability to easily take the speaker into the garden when running on battery power, it sounds excellent! Good enough that it can completely replace a stereo system for most people.

Teufel also solved the software well! We have the most important services such as web radio, Spotify Connect, AirPlay, Chromecast, etc. included.

A big plus point for me is the freely assignable speed selection buttons. This means you can quickly start your favorite radio station without a smartphone.

At €550, the price can definitely be described as high. Of course, if you can do without WiFi or the portability is cheaper for the same price. However, JBL also wants €500 for the JBL Boombox 3 Wi-Fi. So the price is okay considering the performance.

POSITIVE

Very good sound

Inherently quite neutral sound, but which is highly customizable

Quite level-firm

All major standards (Spotify Connect, AirPlay, etc.) are supported

Practical quick selection buttons

Optional battery operation

NEGATIVE

Teufel app sometimes had connection problems in the test

