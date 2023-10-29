Teufel Real Blue Pro: over-ear headphones with noise canceling in the test

We remember: around four years ago, the Teufel Real Blue NC (test report) scored points with us as a very good and affordable all-rounder with a comfortable seat and a long battery life. However, the model also showed weaknesses – especially in terms of ANC and sound performance. Now there is a further development with the Teufel Real Blue Pro that wants to confidently move into the premium segment. We will clarify in the test whether the over-ear flagship succeeds in this. Our top 10 of the best wireless over-ear headphones with ANC from 80 euros provides a good overview.

Design and comfort



The Teufel Real Blue Pro is available in a black and gray version for release. We like both variants visually and in terms of workmanship. The headband is metal-reinforced, the touch fields on the ear cups are made of brushed aluminum, adorned with the striking Teufel branding in golden yellow with strong eye-catching vibes. The temples and earcups are also padded with soft memory foam and covered with faux leather. Teufel has succeeded in playing with the materials as well as the light accents. In the hands and when put on, the over-ear headphones feel thoroughly elegant and are comfortable to wear for many hours, even if they are a bit heavier at 296 grams and generally a bit beefier.

For comparison: The Bose Quiet Comfort 45 (test report) only weighs 236 grams and is a lot more compact. The same can be seen when comparing the transport cases. However, you can quickly see the strong plastic noise of the Bose headphones. The devil’s attention to detail in the Real Blue Pro and the use of higher quality materials radiate so much more elegant charm.

Equipment and operation



In addition to the headphones themselves, the well-made transport bag also includes a USB-C charging cable and a 3.5 millimeter audio cable with an integrated remote control. It’s a shame: Teufel didn’t bother with IP certification. It is therefore difficult to assess to what extent the Real Blue Pro is protected from dust and water.

The first pairing with the smartphone and companion app works straight away. When it comes to operation, Teufel relies on a mix of touch controls, which can be adjusted slightly using the app, as well as additional buttons for switching on and off or for switching the ANC modes. The highlight here is a small joystick button on the right ear cup, which can mainly be used to control the usual music. This clever trick makes the operation, which is actually quite complex, pleasantly easy. For everything else, the companion app is used, which is quite manageable, but definitely offers some cool setting options.

Special features



In addition to obligatory functions such as ANC settings and equalizer, there are also a few special features to discover in the Teufel app: There is a dynamic bass adjustment, depending on the selected volume. Or the so-called ShareMe function, with which music can be played on two compatible headphones at the same time. One of our personal highlights is Teufel’s in-house surround sound experience called Dynamore, which dynamically expands the stereo image and thus simulates a broader soundscape. Basically well implemented, but not recommended for every song or genre. That’s how you feel about the otherwise intimate song “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish with the Dynamore effect switched on, a lot more distant than usual. Better turn it off here!

The trend towards personal sound optimization in premium headphones is joined by Teufel via Mimi, who have already proven themselves to be quite talented specialists in this area. Both ears can be analyzed individually during a three-minute hearing test. The subsequently adjusted sound profile makes an impressive difference, at least to our ears, and the intensity can also be adjusted later if desired.

Technology and battery performance



Even if you take a closer look at the main technical features, the Real Blue Pro is quite well positioned: two 44 millimeter HD speakers provide the sound. Wireless transmission takes place via Bluetooth 5.1 including multipoint support. SBC, AAC and Qualcomm’s aptX and aptX Adaptive are available as codecs.

When it comes to battery life, the circumaural headphones prove to be little marathon runners: Teufel itself claims up to 56 hours with noise cancellation turned off. With the ANC function activated, it should be around 44 hours. These are pretty generous values ​​that roughly correspond to our experience. After a week of everyday use, charging came to mind for the first time. Thanks to the quick charging function, the headphones are ready for around seven hours of music playback after just 15 minutes. That’s great too!

Sound quality



In many of its products, Teufel stands for a very balanced, natural sound that works well in all common music genres. The Teufel Real Blue Pro also follows this line. No matter whether rock, hip-hop or classical music: the sound is well mixed and we only occasionally wanted to improve it using the equalizer or one of the many sound presets. Personally, we like Teufel’s reserved approach better than, for example, Sony or JBL, whose headphones are often very bass-dominant – and therefore feel like you have to rein them in more often.

Interestingly, the Real Blue Pro also has the peculiarity that when the ANC mode is activated, there is also a strong bass boost. This effect can also be noticed in many other ANC headphones. But we have never experienced it as intensively as here. Anyone who loves strong bass will probably celebrate this – probably unwanted – “feature” or at least not be bothered by it in most cases. In the test, we only noticed a really negative effect on the sound if the bass had already been strongly emphasized using a preset or manually.

Another peculiarity that comes with the Real Blue Pro: a certain susceptibility to step reverb. In the test, this is so intense and annoying in the ears when walking that the enjoyment of music is completely neglected. This reminds us strongly of the test of the Sennheiser Momentum 4, which shows exactly the same problem, highly dependent on head shape, hairstyle and contact pressure. Anything from “imperceptible” to “absolutely annoying” can be possible, as is the case with the Teufel Real Blue Pro. For this reason, we strongly recommend testing the headphones for this interference potential before purchasing, if possible.

A few more words about the sound quality when making calls: The intelligibility is okay, there were only problems in very loud environments.

ANC



Unfortunately, we have to say on this point that Teufel has not really developed any further developments in active noise canceling with regard to the Real Blue NC mentioned at the beginning. The noise suppression is still rated as mediocre at best. In some scenarios, such as in a busy café, we didn’t notice any real difference – despite the three ANC intensities offered. Only very low frequencies are really attenuated audibly. Voices sound a little distant, but are still easy to hear. At least the Real Blue Pro benefits from really good basic shielding, which dampens ambient noise quite a bit.

To our surprise, there is a real highlight to be discovered in this category: apart from Bose’s in-ear headphones QC Earbuds II (test report) and Apple’s Airpods Pro 2 (test report), we can’t think of any other headphones that do this Transparency mode can play as convincingly to the ears as this one. It’s really fun to walk around with aware mode activated and sometimes even forget that you’ve just put on over-ear headphones, which actually provide extremely good insulation. Devil: Chapeau!

Preis



The recommended price for the Teufel Real Blue Pro is around 350 euros (price comparison). The colors available are black and gray. At the time of testing, the over-ear headphones were not offered cheaper in either color variant on the market.

Conclusion



In and of itself, Teufel has achieved the premium upgrade within the Real Blue series. The Real Blue Pro shines with attention to detail, with good workmanship and a stylish design. In addition, it is comfortable to wear, has a long battery life and additional features such as the impressive Mimi sound optimization based on a hearing test. The sound is typically Teufel balanced and performs beautifully across many music genres. A special highlight is the fantastically implemented aware mode.

However, if you look at the strong and broad ANC competition, the Real Blue Pro quickly comes under pressure due to its ANC weakness. The Sony WH-1000XM5 (test report), for example, is a very good alternative, offers top-class noise cancellation and currently even costs a little less. To compensate for this, Teufel would have to go much further on price. 350 euros RRP is simply too high – even within the Real Blue headphone series.

