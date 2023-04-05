With the Cinebar 11, you can currently get a compact TV soundbar with first-class sound and subwoofer at a greatly reduced price in the Teufel online shop. The model even convinced Stiftung Warentest. We have the details for you.

Sounded like in the cinema: Teufel Cinebar 11 at a bargain price

It doesn’t matter what the TV manufacturers claim: the vast majority of flat screen TVs don’t offer a good sound from home due to their narrow design. If you want to experience the right mood in films or simply want to better understand what is being said, you should definitely get external amplification in the form of a soundbar. You can get the high-quality 2.1 soundbar from Teufel from the manufacturer at a bargain price of 299.99 euros including shipping (View offer at Teufel). Use the coupon code VKF-9GZP-UWIto save on shipping costs. At other retailers you pay at least 344 euros including shipping.

What good is the Teufel Cinebar 11 soundbar with subwoofer?

The soundbar has enough power to really spice up your TV sound. That also confirms Stiftung Warentest: In the test in issue 08/2021, the Cinebar 11 was rated 2.4 (“good”) test win to reach. Amazon customers are also satisfied and give it 4.6 out of 5 stars from almost 100 reviews.

The one supplied Subwoofer is (apart from the power cable) wireless and can do both set up as well as the low height of only 12 cm lying be operated under the sofa, for example. Particularly practical: the subwoofer switches on with the soundbar automatically on and off.



What you should not expect in this price league, however, are technical wonders. It will also come with Dolby Digital supports virtual surround sound, which of course cannot come across as in a 5.1 or 7.1 system due to the lack of rear speakers. There are also no WLAN networking options (e.g. AirPlay) because wireless transmission takes place via Bluetooth. The Cinebar 11 is a mid-range solution, with a focus on Stereo sound. A special feature in this price range is the included remote control.

You can see what you should know about soundbars in the following video:

The soundbar is therefore worthwhile for anyone who wants to improve the sound of their television without much effort. There is then hardly anything standing in the way of great streaming and TV enjoyment.

The technical details at a glance

Transmission types: wireless, wired

Funkübertragung: Bluetooth 5.0

analog input: AUX 3.5 mm jack (Line In)

digital inputs: optical (Toslink), HDMI

digital output: HDMI

Surround-Formate: Dolby Digital, DTS, Dolby Pro Logic II

Convenience features: HDMI-CEC, auto power off, HDMI-ARC (Audio Return Channel), auto power on

Output power soundbar (RMS): 150 watts

Soundbar dimensions (WxHxD): 948 × 60 × 83 mm

Music load subwoofer: 60 watts

Dimensions subwoofer (WxHxD): 120 × 420 × 420 mm

