TFZ QUEEN 2023: Affordable and Stylish Headphones for Students

Headphones for Students on a Budget: TFZ Queen 2023

For many students, listening to music is a unique passion at this age, but not having enough money to buy good headphones can be a source of embarrassment. Therefore, finding headphones that suit their limited budget takes effort.

When it comes to buying headphones, there are three essential factors for students: fashion, good sound quality, and an affordable price. Recently, the TFZ QUEEN 2023 wired HiFi headset has gained popularity among many college students. While TFZ may be relatively niche to ordinary people, music experts or audiophiles who often play with headphones are familiar with the brand. TFZ, also known as Jinsexiangye in China, has been an established company for nearly 10 years, specializing in professional stage monitoring headphones used by many bands and vocal teachers.

The QUEEN 2023, which I unboxed today, comes in a slender box that showcases its design. Inside the box, you’ll find a pair of headphones, 3 pairs of ear caps, and a manual.

The headphone unit of the QUEEN 2023 has a creative design, paying special attention to detail. The structure of the entire headset is ergonomically designed, and the texture of the headphone shell resembles poured milk, providing a silky and comfortable feel. This series aims to combine the advantages of monitoring and tuning to create a fashionable and high-performance entry-level headset for 2023, all priced at a hundred yuan level.

The headphone cable is connected to the sound unit, but it supports pluggable and replaceable cables. The high-transparent connector is equipped with an aluminum alloy cover, adding to its durability.

TFZ offers high-definition lossless double silver-plated wires with the QUEEN 2023. The wire core consists of 4 cores, wrapped in high-transparent PVC material, making it a competitive choice in this price range.

In terms of details, the QUEEN 2023 includes wire storage straps and a phone button, allowing users to easily answer incoming calls. TFZ has taken into consideration the connection points and user convenience, which was often overlooked in previous wired headsets.

It’s worth noting that there are two versions of TFZ headphones. In addition to the common 3.5mm headphone jack version, there is also a Type-C interface version to cater to the increasing number of mobile phones with Type-C interfaces, providing a more convenient option for users.

The TFZ hardware also impresses in terms of sound quality. The QUEEN 2023 is equipped with a newly developed 10mm high-performance quasi-Tesla strong magnetic moving coil unit with a PU composite polymer PEEK diaphragm. Combined with the strong power output of wired transmission, the headset delivers elastic and transiently sensitive sound, enhancing music analysis and reducing distortion.

In terms of software, TFZ’s tuning style leans towards balanced sound. With the Hi-RES level 4K high-definition audio curve, the headphones transmit music with less distortion, excelling in large fields and dynamic sound, resulting in cleaner audio.

Regarding the listening experience, I tested the QUEEN 2023 with various complex music genres. The headphones proved to be impressive. The high frequencies were pure and transparent, while the mid-frequency vocal music showcased detailed drum textures and clarity in Tsai Chin’s vocals. The low frequencies had a deep dive and good elasticity, bringing out the coordination between vocals and drum beats.

Overall, the QUEEN 2023 headset can be considered the ceiling for wired headsets within the 100-yuan price range. It offers multiple versions to cater to different consumer needs, whether for professional players or music phones. The hardware and tuning surpass what one would expect from a product priced below 100 yuan, making it a cost-effective choice. Although the lack of a storage bag may be a concern for some, the sound quality and materials make it a student-friendly option.

In conclusion, TFZ Queen 2023 is proving to be a go-to choice for students on a budget who are looking for fashionable, good quality, and affordable headphones.

