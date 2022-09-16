Home Technology TGS “Forspoken” in the real machine trial, the magic operation feels but the operation is a bit complicated | 4Gamers
TGS “Forspoken” in the real machine trial, the magic operation feels but the operation is a bit complicated | 4Gamers

“Forspoken”, which has been in the works for a long time, was exhibited at the Tokyo Game Show as the highlight of Square Enix; the first day of the exhibition became the most crowded place at the booth.

The trial play is about 20 minutes long, and includes 5 small tasks in groups. After all of them are completed, you can get a new equipment and challenge the extra level in the remaining time. SQEX has prepared enough to publicize the video many times in advance, and this time it is finally played.

The movement of this game is similar to a sense of parkour, but there is no flying eaves and walls. It is divided into two types: normal running and magic running; magic running will consume the meter on the left table, but during running, when you press ╳ when you jump up and land, you can achieve movement without consumption. Tips.

Magic skills are presented in a disc design, and the switch is called by a combination of keys. It is divided into three types: attribute, auxiliary, and attack.

Before attacking, press ⇧ near the enemy to view the enemy’s attributes and information. This game eats the affinity of attribute attacks very much. It is difficult for even the minions to die when fighting with the opposite attribute. The practicality of auxiliary attacks is good, and it is very interesting to match them with clearing monsters.

Draw a quick conclusion. This work has a good picture, the movements are generally smooth, the DualSense brings a good feel, and the magic explosion is enough. The operating system is not difficult, but it is a bit complicated and takes time to learn. The experience version of the novice teaching is not complete due to the lack of time, so you can only explore while playing along the way.

The terrain shows a great sense of depth and breadth, except that there are a few auxiliary points for climbing, such as hills and pillars, which can only be climbed in certain locations, and even have to be detoured to complete it, which somewhat limits the beauty of the open world. . It is expected that there will be further optimization after this exhibition.

Because SQEX specified the disclosure length of the demo video, there are a lot of reductions here, mainly retaining various small bosses and some magic use, as well as the response to attribute spells.

“The Land of the Enchanted” Tokyo Game Show 2022 Promotional Video

