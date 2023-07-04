TGS2023: Tokyo Game Show Returns with Largest Exhibition in Four Years

Title: Tokyo Game Show 2023 Announces Largest Event Yet

Subtitle: Monster Energy and YouTube Among Special Sponsors

September 21, 2023

Tokyo Game Show 2023 (TGS2023) is set to return with a bang, occupying the entire Makuhari Messe building from September 21 to 24, 2023. This marks the first time in four years that the esteemed gaming event will utilize the expansive venue, offering more physical space than ever before. The official website for TGS2023 visitors has already been launched on July 4, 2023, with tickets for general visitors going on sale on July 8, 2023.

According to the General Incorporated Person Association of Computer Entertainment Suppliers, TGS2023 will host an impressive 646 companies, with 389 exhibitors from Japan and 257 from overseas. With over 2,600 booths, TGS2023 is slated to be the largest Tokyo Game Show in history. Additionally, the “Selected Indie 80” exhibition, which allows independent game developers to showcase their creations for free, has selected 81 games from an astounding 793 entries – an unprecedented number.

Tickets for general visitors will be available for purchase starting July 8, 2023. Although TGS2023 has relaxed its ticket sales restrictions amidst the pandemic, there are still limitations on the number of tickets, which are expected to sell out quickly. It is important for enthusiasts planning to attend on September 23 and 24, 2023, to secure their tickets promptly as same-day purchases will not be available. TGS2023 will also release a special ticket called “TGS2023 Supporter’s Club Ticket,” which includes exclusive benefits such as TGS original products and priority admission.

TGS2023 has also revealed its special sponsors for this year’s event. Monster Energy, a popular energy drink, is back as a sponsor for the 11th consecutive year, becoming the official energy drink of TGS once again. Monster Energy will provide samples and host various events at the venue. In addition, YouTube has joined the lineup of special sponsors, aiming to support the gaming community by inviting influential creators and setting up a designated “creator lounge” where they can live stream games and edit videos. Furthermore, TGS2023 plans to recruit official Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) with a significant social media following to visit the venue and create content around the event.

To be eligible as an official KOL, individuals must have at least 30,000 followers on a single social media platform or a combined total of 50,000 followers across multiple platforms. Published content must not infringe on any copyrights, violate public order or morals, or cause any inconvenience to third parties. KOLs who meet these criteria will be able to visit the venue from September 22, 2023. For those unable to attend the exhibition, they can still enjoy TGS2023 by watching the videos created by KOLs and creators.

For further information on the exhibition and ticket details, please visit the official TGS2023 website.

©CESA/Nikkei Business Publications, Inc. All rights reserved

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

