Thales and Nozomi, detect IT incidents in industry

Thales and Nozomi Networks together to provide a set of tools for monitoring and detecting IT incidents in manufacturing plants and industrial infrastructures. As their networks are more and more interconnectedindustrial operators must rely on dedicated and non-intrusive supervisory systems in order to protect themselves in a constantly evolving threat environment.

Investigate suspicious activity

Thales, in partnership with Nozomi Networks, is already helping a number of global operators to enhance their industrial cybersecurity and improve incident detection and response capabilities. And it does this by installing network sensors at their sites around the world and providing day-to-day oversight of the network through Security Operation Centers (SOCs). These solutions allow Thales to analyze suspicious behavior and unexpected traffic to and from the external network. As well as detecting malicious activity targeting industrial information systems.

Detect IT incidents in industry

Thales is the market leader in the safety of critical industrial systems. Nozomi’s OT network sensors will be used at the National Digital Exploitation Center (NDEC) in Wales and soon deployed at the new NDEC which opened in Canada in April. The partnership extends Thales’ expertise in network monitoring and cyber threat detection and response for critical industrial infrastructures. Network sensors developed by Nozomi Networks and their ability to analyze a large number of industrial protocols allow you to visualize network traffic with a high degree of accuracy. They also allow you to provide detailed identification of industrial assets and detect operational anomalies caused by known and unknown cyber threats.

The IT challenges of industrial operators

Companies with an OT infrastructure – particularly in the manufacturing, automation and transportation sectors – experience little or no downtime. They are therefore very vulnerable to cyberattacks, rarely equal to each other and therefore difficult to move up. Network sensors are placed at critical points in the network to quickly identify attacks and promptly initiate appropriate actions.