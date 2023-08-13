Thanks to TSMC chips, Apple’s new Macs will be the most powerful ever

The next Macs will be the most powerful Apple computers ever. Merit of the new M3 processors, which the Cupertino company is already testing and preparing for launch in the fall. According to the most quoted rumors, the M3 will be available in various versions like the M1 and M2 already. The new chipsets will arrive across the entire range, both for laptops and desktop computers: from Mac minis to iMacs, from MacBook Pros to MacBook Airs, naturally in different, more or less powerful configurations. On the most advanced version of the new M3 Max, which we will see on professional-grade Macs, Apple engineers have managed to include up to 16 CPU cores, 40 graphics cores (GPU) and 48 GB of memory.

Merit of Apple’s huge investments in the Silicon division, certainly, but also and above all of the technological advances of TSMC, the Taiwanese chip manufacturer that physically manufactures the chips used by Apple. The new M3s, as well as the A17s that we will see on the new iPhone 15s, will be made by the Asian company with 3-nanometer manufacturing processes. The size of the processes indicates the potential for miniaturization during production and helps determine the density of transistors, but also the cost and performance – especially energy – of a chip. Although the dimensions in “nm” suggest a scientific precision in the definition, in reality these are mainly “marketing” indications which can differ between different manufacturers.

In the case of the chips produced by TSMC, the transition from the 5nm of the chips that Apple uses in all its SoCs from 2020 to the 3nm can still guarantee a significant leap in energy efficiency for the same performance, or even a significant performance advantage for the same consumption compared to the M and A series chips of the last 3 years. To ensure it has enough 3nm chips for all products that will make use of the new processors, Apple has already placed multi-billion-dollar orders with TSMC, effectively cornering all of TSMC’s 3nm production: for at least a year, the company Taiwanese will therefore not be able to supply the same chips to any other customer.

This was revealed by a recent report by The Information, according to which the Cupertino company would have managed to “drain” the entire availability. In 2022, Apple contributed about a quarter of TSMC’s $72 billion in revenue. Among the Taiwanese company’s customers who will have to wait at least a year before being able to buy the same Apple chips are other tech giants such as AMD, NVIDIA and of course Qualcomm, the quintessential manufacturer of chips for Android smartphones.

While TSMC is the largest and most important foundry in the world, it is not the only supplier of such advanced level chips. The very small circle also includes Samsung Semiconductor, Global Foundries. And Samsung is preparing the transition to manufacturing levels comparable to TSMC’s 3nm, although the term cannot be applied one by one in a comparison of the chips produced. However, the Taiwanese company maintains a clear competitive advantage, to the point that it also includes its competitor Intel among its customers: the historic Santa Clara company had to rely on the production of TSMC for the Arc GPUs and for some components of its future Meteor Lake chips.

