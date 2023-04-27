That is why companies should invest in innovations

It is more important than ever for companies to evolve with the help of digital innovations. However, many find it difficult.

Innovations are an important part of growth and development for both startups and established companies. They offer them a multitude of advantages, such as optimizing products and services, increasing efficiency or opening up new business areas. Therefore, it is important for companies of all sizes to invest in innovation.

Startups often have the advantage that they are more flexible and less tied to existing processes. You can react quickly to changes and try new ideas to gain a competitive advantage. This makes it easier for them to take advantage of innovations.

But established companies can also benefit from innovations. By using new technologies and business models, they can improve their processes, expand their product range and strengthen their market position. In this context, it is worth taking a look at Amazon: once started as an online bookseller, the company has repeatedly invested in innovations and tried out new things. This is the only way Amazon could become the online giant it is today.

If you want to be innovative, you sometimes have to take risks

Thanks to cloud computing, smart production, platform business models and extended reality applications, the possibilities are almost limitless today. And yet it must be clear to everyone that investments in innovations can always be associated with failure. A certain willingness to take risks is simply part of it – although the risks can be significantly minimized through a thorough examination and evaluation of the possible outcomes.

One way of minimizing risk, for example, is to implement innovations in small steps and continuously improve them. This allows companies to monitor the impact of their innovations and make adjustments as necessary. In addition, a culture of innovation should be promoted within the company by encouraging employees to propose new ideas and actively involving them in the innovation process.

Another important factor is the collaboration with universities, research institutes and industry leaders. As a result, companies can benefit from the experience and resources of others and develop innovative solutions faster and more efficiently. This transfer of knowledge is more important than ever, especially in the age of digitization.

Last but not least, investing in innovations always means taking your own employees with you on this journey. Only by promoting skills and knowledge can companies ensure that their employees are able to develop and implement innovative solutions themselves.

InnovationJourney by CyberForum

CyberForum launched the InnovationJourney to support companies in implementing digital innovations. It doesn’t matter where the company is at the moment. Everyone can join the InnovationJourney and successfully master the digital transformation.

The highlights at a glance:

Overview of the possibilities for your company in the field of digital innovation

Development of digital skills through further training and workshops

Exact understanding of the challenges and potentials

Concrete and suitable solution ideas

Placement of experts for project implementation

exchange in the network

Shared workspace with tech experts and startups

You can find more information about the InnovationJourney and how to participate here.