Dhe coalition peace is preserved, the confusion remains. The ban on fossil fuel heating, which is to take effect from January next year, is still one thing, a ban. But there has been a considerable number of exception rules, here the traffic light parties have softened a bit, there they have been tightened up. That should soothe the recently heated spirits of the public. With medium success. But at least one can assume that there will not be many fundamental changes to the legal text by the deadline in eight months. So time for a few explanations.

Because above all there is no way around her, at 65, in the future. It is the measure of all things in the amendment to the Building Energy Act, and it decides whether a new heating system has the government’s blessing. Every system installed after 2024 that is intended to provide warm rooms and hot water must in future run on at least 65 percent renewable energy. In a well-insulated new building, the heat pump is the superior system for this. It reaches the 65 percent for technical reasons alone.