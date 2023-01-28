It is reported that Samsung’s self-developed Exynos 2300 processor will not be used in the Galaxy S23 series flagshipbut switched to the Galaxy S22 FE, a mid-to-high-end model, and now, the news of the Exynos 2400 processor is coming.

It is reported that Exynos 2400 will start mass production in November this year and will be used in the Korean version of the Galaxy S24 series.

At present, there are two rumors about the Exynos 2400 architecture design. One is to adopt the eight-core architecture of 1+4+3, and the other is to adopt the ten-core architecture of 1+2+3+4. It is expected that the large core will be Cortex-X4, the small core will be Cortex-A510, and the large core will be Cortex-A720, but the specific number of large cores and small cores has not yet been determined.

It is worth mentioning that Samsung has been using Qualcomm Snapdragon processors in its flagship models in recent years, but there will still be flagship phones equipped with its own Exynos processors in the Korean market in the future. In addition, Exynos processors also have considerable influence in the European market. It is not yet clear whether the European version of the Galaxy S24 series will use Snapdragon processors or be equipped with Exynos 2400. Samsung has not yet responded to these news.

