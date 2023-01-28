Home Technology That processor is back! Samsung Exynos 2400 or for the Galaxy S24 series | XFastest News
Technology

That processor is back! Samsung Exynos 2400 or for the Galaxy S24 series | XFastest News

by admin
That processor is back! Samsung Exynos 2400 or for the Galaxy S24 series | XFastest News

It is reported that Samsung’s self-developed Exynos 2300 processor will not be used in the Galaxy S23 series flagshipbut switched to the Galaxy S22 FE, a mid-to-high-end model, and now, the news of the Exynos 2400 processor is coming.

It is reported that Exynos 2400 will start mass production in November this year and will be used in the Korean version of the Galaxy S24 series.

At present, there are two rumors about the Exynos 2400 architecture design. One is to adopt the eight-core architecture of 1+4+3, and the other is to adopt the ten-core architecture of 1+2+3+4. It is expected that the large core will be Cortex-X4, the small core will be Cortex-A510, and the large core will be Cortex-A720, but the specific number of large cores and small cores has not yet been determined.

It is worth mentioning that Samsung has been using Qualcomm Snapdragon processors in its flagship models in recent years, but there will still be flagship phones equipped with its own Exynos processors in the Korean market in the future. In addition, Exynos processors also have considerable influence in the European market. It is not yet clear whether the European version of the Galaxy S24 series will use Snapdragon processors or be equipped with Exynos 2400. Samsung has not yet responded to these news.

source of information

Further reading:

See also  Cybersecurity, what will 2023 be like? Expert predictions

You may also like

“Forza Motorsport” postponement confirmed? It was revealed that...

Need for Speed ​​is back, more tamarro than...

4K60fps live streaming with 8 Mbps network speed!!...

The official setting set shows that “Hogwarts Inheritance”...

[Spot Material]Hong Kong Bank OPPO Reno8 series has...

The classic sci-fi survival horror series “Deadly Dimensions”...

Because more privacy means more freedom

Amazon Plans to Invest in Tomb Raider-Based TV...

Android 14 will have further stricter API restrictions,...

Macs with M2 Pro / Max processors already...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy