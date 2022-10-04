Listen to the audio version of the article

Eventually the United States decided to take back the leadership of the body that oversees global telecommunications. It was from the 60s that they had left to others the leadership of the International Telecommunications Union, the centuries-old agency that anticipated the United Nations itself by 80 years, lastly a Chinese, Houlin Zhao, whose mandate expires at the end of the year.

But this time the Americans just couldn’t shy away from the fact that the other candidate was a Russian. And the two-man race took place in one of the darkest moments of the international concertation born in 1945 with the creation of the UN on the ashes of the League of Nations, put in crisis by the war in Ukraine and by the hard battle between the West and the Russia which from the confrontation on the field has also expanded to the web, in addition to gas pipelines. Without forgetting the specter of the nuclear threat.

Especially since the competitor, the Russian Rashid Ismailov, had been Deputy Minister of Telecommunications, also holding managerial positions around the world in international giants of the caliber of Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, that is to say the protagonists of the global web infrastructure.

Both candidates had campaigned for the expansion of global connectivity in a world where nearly three billion people are still excluded from the right to connect.

The new ITU Secretary General, the American Doreen Bogdan-Martin (AFP)

For Washington, however, it would have been too great a political setback to leave the body of governance of world telecommunications in the hands of a Russian, just as Moscow is suspected of using the web to jeopardize the activities of companies, critical networks and public administrations to put pressure on Western governments and soften their position of support for the ‘Ukraine.