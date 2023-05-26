Home » That was the final of the #believeinyourself Challenge 2023 in Vienna
by admin
The #believeinyourself Challenge 2023 is over – the final took place on Wednesday evening at the Erste Campus in Vienna. The winner was the Viennese startup REEduce, which produces sustainable noise protection walls made of reeds. The young company around founder Birgit van Duyvenbode was also named “Female Startup of the Year”. There is also an investment of one million euros for the start-up Shopstory, which supports online shops with automation. Also present were the eight other nominees Worm Systems, Goldblatt, Holloid, Oktav, mySproggy, Radish, Biomotion Technologies and Bike Gorillaz, who won the City Pitches in their respective categories.

#believeinyourself Challenge: REEDuce is Startup of the Year 2023

Oliver Kröpfl, board member of Steiermärkische Sparkasse, was the host of the evening. As moderator, Fanny Stapf, known from “Fannys Friday” on ORF 1, guided the audience through the evening. A top-class jury selected the winners. The judges were Mariana Kühnel, Deputy Secretary General WKO, Fabian Stenzel, Head of Retail Austria Erste Bank, Markus Kuntke, Head of Trend and Innovation at REWE International AG and Angela Siegling, IP Manager of Austria Wirtschaftsservice (aws).

For winning the final, REEduce will receive prize money of EUR 10,000 from Erste Bank and Sparkasse, a media package worth EUR 10,000 as well as a VIP pass, a pitching slot and extra tickets for the team members for the Wolves Summit Vienna. Mastercard also gives the team the opportunity to watch a Champions League game live. The other nominees will each receive prize money of EUR 1,000 and wildcards for next year’s EY Scale-up Award.

Here are the photos of the evening:

All Pictures: © Daniel Hinterramskogler

