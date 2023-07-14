That’s how much energy you need on average

How much energy does a single person need? We tell you everything about the average gas consumption and the savings possibilities.

Gas is one of the most important energy sources used in many households for heating, hot water and cooking. Even if we are getting closer to the renewable sources of supply of electricity and heating reserves, gas is still needed in houses with older heating or stove systems. But what about the gas consumption of a single person? In this article, we look into the question and highlight various aspects that can influence energy consumption.

What is the average gas consumption of a person per year?

Since the average person’s gas consumption per year can vary widely, depending on various factors, it is difficult to give an exact number for the average energy consumption. Nevertheless, there are estimates and average values ​​that can serve as a rough guide. In Germany, the average gas consumption of a multi-person household consisting of two people is around 20,000 to 25,000 kilowatt hours per year. If this value is calculated down to a single person, the average consumption of a person per year at around 10,000 to 12,500 kilowatt hours lay.

However, the numbers we give only serve as a rough estimate. A well-insulated living space with efficient heating technology can Significantly reduce gas consumption, while a poorly insulated room with outdated technology can lead to higher consumption. In order to determine your own gas consumption, it is best to use your own gas bills and meter readings reviewed over a period of time. This gives a more accurate idea of ​​individual consumption habits and makes it possible to identify possible savings or optimization opportunities.

What does a person’s gas consumption depend on?

The gas consumption of a household depends on several factors, even for an individual. Below that falls Size of the living space, the insulation of the building, the number of residents and individual habits. The heating – as well as the hot water preparation – are the most important in most households Main consumer of gas. The amount of gas needed for these purposes depends on various factors.

Both the outside temperature and the desired room temperature and the efficiency of the heating system can have a major impact on the amount of gas used. In a well-insulated household with a modern heating system and an economical water heater one person’s gas consumption can be lower than in a poorly insulated household with outdated technology. When cooking, the energy consumed is rather small compared to heating and hot water preparation. However, the frequency and type of cooking can affect overall consumption. A person who cooks multiple meals a day is likely to use more gas than someone who cooks rarely or uses mostly electrical appliances.

Individuals – who are particularly energy-conscious – can get through conscious use of the heating and hot water treatment reduce their consumption. An investment in a modern and energy-efficient heating system can lead to significant savings in the long term. Also insulating walls, windows and doors can minimize heat loss and reduce gas consumption. In addition, energy-saving cooking appliances and conscious use of gas can be further measures to reduce energy requirements. Gas is and will always be an important source of energy, but it is our responsibility to use it sustainably and responsibly to protect both our wallets and the environment.

