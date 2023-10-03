“That’s Not Me”: Tom Hanks Debunks AI-Made Dental Hygiene Ad

Tom Hanks, Oscar-winning actor for Forrest Gump e Philadelphiapublished a post on Instagram to denounce the advertising of a dental hygiene program of which he was involuntarily a testimonial.

Hanks published only a frame of the commercial, without referring to the name of the company that exploited his image without having his consent.

In the frame shared on Instagram, the actor wears a black suit and appears younger than his current age (67 years).

“Be careful – wrote Hanks on Instagram, where he has almost 10 million followers – There’s a video out there promoting a dental hygiene plan using an AI-created version of me. I have nothing to do with any of this.”

On the web and on the main social networks, there is no trace of the video to which the actor refers. However It’s not that hard to believe it exists.

L’artificial intelligence that allows you to create deepfake – that is, videos manipulated to make it appear as if someone is saying or doing something he never actually said or did – has recently become accessible to everyone.

We have seen how extremely simple it is, for example, to edit a clip for free so that a speech in Italian is translated into numerous languages ​​- from Chinese to Japanese to German – with a tone of voice identical to the original and a perfect lip. And we also understood, already a year ago, how much a professional is able to change the characteristics of a person: the perfect example is the deepfake of Ilary Blasi who created Striscia la Notizia.

Artificial intelligence AI and the “Oppenheimer moment” by Pier Luigi Pisa 19 July 2023

The alarm raised by Tom Hanks is particularly significant because the category to which he belongs has been on strike for about three months (also) due to the new wave of generative artificial intelligence. This AI – the most famous example is ChatGpt – is capable of producing texts and images as a man would do starting from a simple prompti.e. a textual instruction.

Artificial Intelligence Why are actors afraid of AI? A concrete example of Emanuele Capone 22 July 2023

In short, the union that protects the interests of the actors (Sag-Aftra) asks regulation of AI in the cinematographic sector. There is fear, in fact, that algorithms may go beyondaging and the deaging – the ability to age or rejuvenate a person’s face, as happened for Harrison Ford in the last chapter of Indiana Jones – and may, one day, completely replace real actors.

Tom Hanks himself spoke in depth about theuse of AI in cinema earlier this year, in an episode ofAdam Buxton Podcast. “We saw this technology coming,” Hanks said of Polar Express of 2004. The protagonist of that film was actually a “cartoon” version of Tom Hanks created mainly thanks to the motion capture technique.

“We understood that there was a possibility of entering a series of zeroes and ones into a computer and turning them into a face or a character – added Hanks -. Since then this thing has grown a billion times and in fact we see it everywhere.”

@ppisa

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

