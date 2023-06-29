that’s when the 2nm and 1.7nm chips will arrive

TSMC’s 2nm chips will cost a lot and won’t come out before 2025: an apparently tempting opportunity for the Taiwanese chipmaker’s main rival, Samsung, which could get ahead of TSMC with its 2nm chips, as already happened for the 3 nm node. Unfortunately, however, the Korean giant’s 2nm chips would also be lagging behind.

GizmoChina, in fact, reports that Samsung will not sell 2nm chips before 2025, following in the footsteps of TSMC. The news would come from some executive of the Suwon company, who reported it to Samsung customers and partners during a Forum held in San Jose, California on Tuesday 27 June.

To be precise, in 2025 the mass production of Samsung’s 2nm chips: this means that the first experimental wafers will arrive much earlier, probably as early as mid-2024. If this were confirmed, Samsung would follow step by step TSMC, which has already confirmed the start of trial of production of its new node for next year.

Fortunately, alongside the postponement of the 2 nm chips of the Suwon giant there is also some good news: specifically, Samsung plans to build and put the first review of the 2 nm node already in 2026. The latter will be designed for HPC (High-Performance Computing) and will most likely target server, datacenter, and AI GPUs.

Also, in the 2027 the 2 nm automotive chips will arrive, although it is not clear what hardware could accommodate such advanced and expensive technologies in the automotive sector. In any case, Samsung’s new production process should guarantee a 12% improvement in the performance of Korean 2nm chips compared to the 3nm node, reducing consumption by 25%. Finally, the chip size will shrink by 5% over their 3nm counterparts.

Also during the Forum, the company confirmed that in 2027 the first 1.7 nm chips will arrive: in this way, Samsung will also enter the Angstrom Era, perhaps a few months before TSMC. From this point of view, however, the primacy still belongs to Intel, which concluded the development of its 18A node (at 1.8 nm) already in the first half of 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

