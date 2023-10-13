That’s why scientists swabbed the Space Station

Astronauts Loral O’Hara of NASA and Andreas Mogensen of ESA are preparing for a somewhat unusual spacewalk. What they have to do, put simply, is carry out a swab outside the International Space Station.

Their goal? Collect samples from outside the International Space Station (ISS) for look for traces of microorganisms who may have managed to survive in one of the most hostile environments imaginable. This research is not new: Scientists have long studied our planet’s hardiest microbes to determine their ability to endure in space, research that could have revolutionary implications in the search for extraterrestrial life.

In 2015, an experiment saw a box installed on the exterior of the ISS, exposing microbes to cryogenic temperatures and extremely high levels of radiation. Surprisingly, some bacteria, such as Deinococcus radiodurans, they seem to have resisted for three years in these spatial conditionsleaving microbiologists perplexed.

These findings suggest that microbial life may be able to travel great distances in space, perhaps even between different planets. As astronauts prepare to explore the exterior of the ISS, the entire scientific community they look forward to seeing what the champions will reveal to them. It could be another small step towards answering the question of whether we are alone in the universe.

Share this: Facebook

X

