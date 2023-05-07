That’s why

Heat pumps will play an increasingly important role in Germany over the next few years. They are intended to replace the many gas and oil heating systems and thus contribute to climate protection as climate-friendly heating systems in as many households as possible. However, heat pumps are currently still very expensive. Experts say that will change soon.

Heat pumps could soon become significantly cheaper

Many people don’t even know it, but heat pumps are basically just slightly modified air conditioners. Nevertheless, the prices for heat pumps are currently very high and quickly amount to well over 10,000 euros. This makes them significantly more expensive than a new gas heater. But it won’t stay that way for long. This is what energy experts assume. Prices from 2,000 to 3,000 euros could become normal in the coming years (source: WirtschaftsWoche).

The reason for the currently high prices of heat pumps is their poor availability. In some cases, buyers have to wait more than a year to change their gas or oil heating system. But that will not always be the case. Experts believe that European and American, but primarily Chinese manufacturers the market in Germany soon be supplied with inexpensive heat pumps.

For example, Vaillant has opened a mega factory that can produce 300,000 heat pumps per year. Bosch is also investing millions in a heat pump factory in Poland on the German border to better serve the market. Viessmann sold its heat pump business to a US company for 12 billion in good time before prices started to fall. Also there should production can now be massively increased. So there is a lot going on in the market that will bring down prices significantly in the long run.

Wait or switch directly to a heat pump?

In the end, it always depends on how your old heating system is doing. If you don’t have to switch, you should rather wait to be able to take falling prices with you. However, this could take a few more years before the market is supplied and saturation occurs. In the end, you have to hit the point where the costs for gas, oil, CO2 taxes and repair costs for the old heating system are so high that it is worth switching to a heat pump.

But that can only be found out with an energy consultant who takes a close look at your property and knows how much energy your house needs. Together you can then decide whether the conversion is worthwhile now or whether you should wait in order to implement other insulation projects that reduce the energy consumption of your house.

