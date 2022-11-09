“Cyberpunk 2077” (Cyberpunk 2077) once again brings the latest update file (1.61), the biggest change of this update is to bring the high-tech product “Umbrella” to Night City, allowing some Citizens can hold umbrellas in the rain. However, what caused another heated discussion among players was that CD Projekt Red fixed an easter egg bug related to “Electric Traitor: Edgewalker”, Rebecca’s love gun.

According to the description of more than 50 bugs fixed in the official update file 1.61, at the bottom of the game category, it is mentioned that “Fixed the problem of firing some weapons when falling, but offsetting the landing damage.” This correction made many “Edgewalker” players. Sad, because this fix seems to be a hidden usage of Rebecca’s favorite gun “Bold”.

Yes, the recoil of Rebecca’s shotgun “Frenzy” is quite large, and overseas players have previously discovered that when falling from a high altitude, as long as she shoots down with madness, the recoil can be offset. Fall damage.

It is conceivable that at the beginning, many people thought that this was a tribute to the sad “that scene” in the animation. Players who have not played the bug can refer to the videos of overseas players.

However, with the release of the 1.61 update file, it seems that such special effects can no longer be used with madness or other similar weapons, which has caused complaints from many overseas players.

Although there were a lot of annoying bugs when “Electric Rider 2077” was launched, there were also a lot of bugs that were easy to use. For example, the enhanced colony “Krezkoff” could make V make interesting and unusual acceleration actions, but After the correction, it can no longer be used.

Players generally accept fixing bugs where quests or games don’t work properly, but considering the fact that 2077 is currently a stand-alone game, it’s really frustrating that the official has been fixing some bugs that work reasonably well (or to the player’s benefit).

However, this is likely to be the official move when the official wants to consider the implementation of multiplayer games in the future of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”, but this day may have to wait longer, because CDPR has to do everything possible to Any issues in the game that may affect the fairness of multiplayer games should be identified.