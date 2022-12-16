The App Store, which makes fruit fans crazy every year, returns 10% from now until December 27th. Rebates can be made from 1,000 yuan to 6,000 yuan in denominations. Each person can buy up to 3 pieces. RMB to a maximum of 1,800 yuan, based on the Apple Music subscription service of 150 yuan per month, the maximum rebate amount allows you to listen to music for free for a whole year.

App Store Card Redemption Method:

After purchasing the App Store physical card, open the App Store App on the logged-in Apple ID device, tap the user’s photo button, select “Redeem Gift Card or Code” and redeem the 16-digit code on the back by entering or scanning the camera. Receive a 10% reward redemption code for the extra code sent by SMS.

Apple officially announced that from now until December 27, any purchases with a denomination of $1,000 or more will receive an additional 10% rebate. The maximum denomination of each physical card is $6,000. This event is not only time-limited, but also limited. Each mobile phone number can be rewarded up to three times, which is equivalent to enjoying a maximum of $1,800 reward points. Not only can it be used for subscription services launched by Apple, Including Apple Music, game platform Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and iCloud cloud storage space, together with all paid apps on the App Store, can be used for purchase. After the recharge is completed, the deposit and withdrawal amount can be deducted monthly from the Apple ID.

◤Fruit powder fast grab and kill within a limited time◢

Grab a new machine and buy all the surrounding iPhone 14 at once

Just love the old machine and buy iPhone 13 to save money

The ninth-generation iPad is available for 10,000 yuan, and the limited replenishment arrives

AirPods discount up to 2,000 for a limited time

◤Fruit powder fast grab and kill within a limited time◢

Grab a new machine and buy all the surrounding iPhone 14 at once

Just love the old machine and buy iPhone 13 to save money

The ninth-generation iPad is available for 10,000 yuan, and the limited replenishment arrives

AirPods discount up to 2,000 for a limited time