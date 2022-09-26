Home Technology The 10 Overwatch League MVP Finalists Will Be Revealed This Thursday – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor
Blizzard Entertainment shared a bunch of details on how this year’s Overwatch League Awards will work. Now that we’re a week into the Countdown Cup and the 2022 season is drawing to a close, it’s almost time to honor the best of the year.

When it comes to the MVP (Most Valuable Player) award, the 10 players deemed finalists for the award will be announced on September 30, and then voting for the award will continue until October 10, where the votes will be awarded 25% from fans and 75% from OWL talent, media and teams. Three players will be shortlisted.

Otherwise, we’re told that Finals MVP will have the same percentage of votes that will be decided in Game 1 of the playoffs.

The Dennis Hawelka Award will not be voted on by fans, as the league office will choose a winner here.

However, character stars will be voted 50% by the team, 25% by broadcast talent, and the remaining 25% by media voting.

Alert Rookie of the Year awards will have the same proportions as character stars, as will Coach of the Year.

Each award sees the winner recognized with a physical award, but usually also has a jersey patch, an overlay icon next to the 2023 season name, or custom artwork.

The winner of each award will be announced during the playoffs, which are expected to begin on October 30.

