The 12 best movies and series with Nicole Kidman

By Laura Pomer | Jun 20, 2023 11:19 am

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman turns 56 today! On this occasion, TECHBOOK lists the best films and series in which the actress had leading roles; Of course including the info where you can stream them.

Did you know that Nicole Kidman, often referred to as the “Australian actress”, was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1967? It wasn’t until she was three years old that the family moved to a suburb of Sydney. There, little Kidman took small steps in the direction of an acting career at an early age (including roles in the nativity play and in the school theatre). She first gained notoriety in her early 20s in the family film “Bush Christmas – 40 degrees in the shade” (1983), at the same time she was seen in the popular TV children’s series “BMX Bandits”. The thriller “Todesstille” in 1998 finally meant her breakthrough.

Today she is the recipient of numerous important film awards and also works as a film producer. Kidman was nominated for an Oscar several times for her performances, in 2003 she received it for the leading role in the film “The Hours – From Eternity to Eternity”. She also holds a Golden Camera, five Golden Globes, two Emmys and a BAFTA award, among other things.

The best movies and series with Nicole Kidman

Admittedly, not all of their productions received only positive feedback. But even if she has already been “honored” with a Golden Raspberry – together with co-star Will Ferrell as the “worst screen couple” in the film “Bewitched” – for TECHBOOK that comedy is definitely one of the best, because it is the most entertaining films that Nicole Kidman has ever filmed. So it should be emphasized again: The following list of the “best” films and series starring Nicole Kidman is entirely curated by the editors and is independent of sales figures and official awards.

Eyes Wide Shut (1990)

In the drama “Eyes Wide Shut” Nicole Kidman was in front of the camera with Tom Cruise, to whom she was also married earlier this year. The plot is inspired by the “Traumnovelle” by the well-known Austrian doctor Arthur Schnitzler. In a nutshell, it’s about urges, temptations and jealousy, peppered with a good dose of eroticism. The film was directed by Stanley Kubrick. He died of a heart attack just a few days after it was released.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Eyes Wide Shut is currently not available to stream for free. You can rent it for 3.99 euros on Amazon Prime and Apple TV or buy it for 9.99 euros.

Also interesting: Why I am disappointed with the streaming service Apple TV +

In a Far Land (1992)

Husband and wife Kidman and Cruise also play the leading roles in the drama “In a Country Far Away”. As Shannon Christie and Joseph Donnelly, they leave their native Ireland together to pursue America’s much-vaunted, boundless possibilities. But on site, they unexpectedly find themselves confronted with a number of hurdles. Ups, downs – and maybe a happy ending at the end?

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

In a Land Far Away is currently available to stream for free on Amazon Prime.

Moulin Rouge (2001)

This film is based on the musical of the same name, set in a legendary nightclub in Paris. Nicole Kidman plays show star Satine in one of her best films. The new playwright Christian, played by Ewan McGregor, falls in love with her – a conflictual constellation. Because Satine is supposed to take on the task of ensnaring not just the audience, but a financier away from the limelight…

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Moulin Rouge is currently included with the Disney+ subscription. Alternatively, you can rent the film on various platforms.

The Hours (2002)

Three women (played by Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore) in different realities of life. What they have in common is a connection to a novel by British author Virginia Woolf, Mrs. Dalloway”. Likewise, all three see themselves at a crossroads and must make important decisions for the future.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

The film is currently not available for free streaming. You can rent it from Amazon Prime and Apple TV for 3.99 euros or buy it for around 7.99 euros.

Road to Cold Mountain (2003)

Star-studded war drama set during America’s Civil War. In the role of Ada Monroe, Nicole Kidman and her new friend Ruby (played by Reneé Zellweger) tend to her father’s farm while her soldier fiancé (Jude Law) has to travel through the war-torn country badly injured. There he makes some special acquaintances and experiences – very worth seeing.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Cold Mountain is available to stream free of charge to Paramount+ customers.

Also interesting: Will scripts be written by ChatGPT in the future?

Bewitched (2005)

An actor whose glory days are behind him plans his comeback in a remake of the 1960s cult series Bewitched. Isabel Bigelow (played by Nicole Kidman) is supposed to play the female lead – and she can also do witches in real life. The wannabe Hollywood star felt this in an unwelcome way after Bigelow got the feeling that he was only using him for his purposes.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Sky Wow offers “Bewitched” for free to stream.

Australia (2008)

In the war drama, Nicole Kidman plays a British aristocrat in 1930. When her husband dies, he leaves her a large cattle ranch in Australia. She goes to the outback with a drover (played by Hugh Jackman), during the journey the Second World War begins.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Disney+ subscribers can stream Australia for free.

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Nicole Kidman stars alongside Aaron Eckart as a wife and mother whose son is killed in a car accident. The drama addresses how serious the loss of a child can be, how people can change as a result – and what unpredictable actions they are capable of.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Rabbit Hole is currently not available to stream for free anywhere. The film can be rented from Apple TV for EUR 7.99.

Grace of Monaco (2014)

Filmography starring Nicole Kidman. It follows the life of Princess Grace at the height of tensions between France and Monaco in the 1960s. The former film actress is tempted to return to her career, given her private (and public) role as Rainier III’s wife. means some fuel.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Grace of Monaco is currently not available to stream for free. The film is available to rent or buy (9.99 euros) on Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ for EUR 3.99 each.

Lion (2016)

Film drama about the Indian Saroo, who – separated from his birth mother and sister by an accident at the age of five – grows up as an adoptive child in an Australian family (with Nicole Kidman as Sue Brierley). His past and the memories of his home haunt him, so he embarks on a great journey as an adult in search of his roots.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

The Netflix production can be accessed free of charge from the streaming provider until further notice. The film can also be seen on the Amazon channel Arthouse Cinema.

Big Little Lies (2017)

Adapted from a novel, this mini-series follows three mothers of elementary school children in the upscale seaside town of Monterey. Their lives take unexpected turns and become intertwined when a murder occurs, to which various actions of those women retrospectively contributed. It would be a shame to reveal more – a look at the trailer makes you want more.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

The two seasons of “Big Little Lies” can currently be seen for free on Sky Wow.

Bombshell – The End of Silence (2019)

While skill and charisma count among male colleagues, presenters (or women who want to become one) at the US news channel Fox are well advised to wear particularly short skirts in order to climb the career ladder. Sexual assaults against employees are said to have been part of everyday work and tolerated – until a woman (played by Nicole Kidman) finally opens her mouth. The plot of the film “Bombshell” is based on true events.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

The film is available to stream for free on Amazon Prime.

Note: We try to keep this article up-to-date with the respective streaming platforms. If license rights change at short notice, there may be a delay before we have updated the information accordingly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

