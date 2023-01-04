Home Technology The 13th generation Intel Core, AMD Ryzen 7000 series are all standing aside, it is the processor sales champion
by admin
German e-commerce platform Mindfactory announces 2022December processor sales data.

In terms of sales volume, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D ranks first, with 3,250 units sold in a single month. Among the top 5 sales, there is only one Intel processor, the Core i5-12400F.

Interestingly, the top 5 are all products of the previous generation of AMD and Intel, namely AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors and the 12th generation Intel Core processors.

The best-selling 13th-generation Intel Core processor is the Core i5-13600K, which sold 1,390 units, and the best-selling AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor is the Ryzen 7 7700X, which sold 950 units.

In terms of sales volume, the best-selling model of the Ryzen 7000 series processors is actually less than one-third of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

